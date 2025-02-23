4 Interferences that can happen during the Cody Rhodes-The Rock segment at WWE Elimination Chamber

The Rock made a stunning return to SmackDown this past Friday to announce New Orleans as the official location for WrestleMania 42. The Final Boss then had a confusing and intriguing interaction with Cody Rhodes.

The Hollywood megastar wants Rhodes to sell him his soul, a subtle indication of a heel turn. The American Nightmare has till the Elimination Chamber in Toronto to decide.

The Final Boss and The American Nightmare will meet again next Saturday. However, the segment could quickly go south with a few interferences.

#4. Arn Anderson could have some advice for Cody Rhodes

The mentor-mentee relationship between Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes has drawn much attention. The Hall of Famer managed Rhodes in AEW. At SummerSlam 2024, their relationship was acknowledged as Anderson gave The American Nightmare advice.

At Elimination Chamber: Toronto, the Undisputed WWE Champion may approach The Rock to shake hands, prompting Arn Anderson to come out to everyone's amazement.

Anderson could remind Rhodes of his father's legacy, and The American Nightmare's struggles to win the title. This could lead the WWE Champion to reject The Final Boss' offer.

#3. Randy Orton

Randy Orton has not been seen since taking a Piledriver from Kevin Owens in early November. Therefore, it makes sense for Orton to pursue KO for revenge, potentially leading to a WrestleMania showdown.

However, WWE could go a completely different route. As fans may recall, The Viper was The Authority's chosen champion in the summer of 2013. Hence, he does have a history of selling out for corporate motivations.

Therefore, Orton could be The Rock's backup choice in case Cody Rhodes rejects his offer. As The American Nightmare rejects The Final Boss' offer, The Viper could hit the champion with an RKO out of nowhere.

#2 and #1. Brandi Rhodes and Mama Rhodes return to save Cody Rhodes from The Rock

Last year, Mama Rhodes was a constant target for The Rock while insulting the Rhodes family. She was also present in the front row at WrestleMania 40, where The Final Boss beat up The American Nightmare in front of his mother.

Therefore, the Rhodes family could get involved in the ongoing narrative between The Final Boss and The American Nightmare. The Rock could make his case at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, and give the champion a reason to join his side.

Michelle Rubio (Mama Rhodes) and Brandi could interrupt the segment. The two women could remind The American Nightmare about his roots, story, and legacy. If WWE wants to turn Rhodes heel, turning one's back on their family is a tremendous way to build heat.

