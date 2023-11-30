4 last-minute call ups who can join WWE's main roster before the end of 2023

WWE has had an insane year so far. The 2023 Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania were some of the greatest events in company history. Things were shaken up by the return of Vince McMahon, however. Not only did the former Chairman allegedly enforce a hiring freeze, but he also pushed for the sale of the company.

Following WrestleMania, World Wrestling Entertainment entered into a plan to merge with the UFC under the TKO Holdings banner, which in and of itself operates under Endeavor. The move was finalized just a few months ago. Shortly thereafter, Vince McMahon was seemingly removed from a creative position in favor of Triple H.

The company is now operating at an all-time high. Business is through the roof, morale has seemingly gone up, and the quality of the programs remains strong. One major benefit of Triple H leading the promotion is the influx of new and returning stars to keep things consistently fresh.

With just a month left of this whirlwind year, some are wondering if any new faces could pop up on RAW or SmackDown. This article will look at a handful of NXT Superstars who could be called up in the next 31 days or so.

Below are four last-minute call-ups who can join WWE's main roster before the end of 2023.

#4. Tiffany Stratton could shake things up

Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton is one of WWE's most confident and arrogant superstars, perhaps for good reason. Not only is she extremely agile and athletically gifted, but she's a powerhouse with bundles of charisma and personality. Simply put, Stratton is a star.

Her star power and athletic gifts led her to capture the NXT Women's Championship earlier this year. While she went on to lose the belt to Becky Lynch, fans know she's absolutely a star to keep an eye on moving forward.

There's a chance that she could move to WWE's main roster in the coming weeks. Tiffany seems mostly lost in the shuffle down in NXT at the moment, so a move up could benefit her, whichever brand she ends up being part of. Tiffany locking up with Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, or IYO SKY could be legendary.

#3. Axiom recently had a standout match on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Axiom has had quite the career so far. He started out on the European indie scene. Once he started branching out internationally, he was picked up by NXT UK. He remained on the brand under the name A-Kid for quite some time before jumping ship to WWE NXT.

Once he moved to WWE NXT, A-Kid re-branded himself as Axiom. The masked aerial artist then had a major showcase match on Friday Night SmackDown a few weeks ago. He fought Dragon Lee in what was a match of the week contender in just about anybody's book.

There's a chance that the debut SmackDown match went so well that Adam Pearce or Nick Aldis could try to sign him to a full-time deal. The extremely talented performer could fit in on any brand, but he'd offer something different if he were on Monday Night RAW. Could it happen before 2023 ends?

#2. Cora Jade is ready for WWE's main roster

Cora Jade on Main Event

Cora Jade is a talented young performer who has been a member of the NXT roster since first signing with WWE a few years ago. She was part of NXT 2.0 before it transitioned into the white & gold era.

While Cora had a lot of success on the brand, even winning the NXT Women's Tag Team titles alongside Roxanne Perez, she has been absent in recent months. Jade was last seen storming out of the locker room, declaring herself done with NXT.

There's a chance that she's been absent from NXT because she's due for a call-up to WWE's main roster. Many thought she could fit in nicely with Damage CTRL or The Judgment Day, but Cora could also debut as a singles star and hope to take over whichever brand she signs with.

#1. Elektra Lopez could align with Santos Escobar on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Elektra Lopez is currently a star on WWE NXT. She is in a tag team alongside Lola Vice, a superstar who won the 2023 Women's Breakout Tournament. Many believe that the two are destined to become tag team champions together.

Prior to uniting with Lola, Elektra was part of Legado del Fantasma. The faction also featured Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. When the latter three were called up to the main roster, Elektra was kept on NXT, and Zelina Vega joined the group in her place.

Now that Santos has turned heel and has no alliances on SmackDown, Lopez could join WWE's main roster and unite herself with Escobar once again. This would also allow Santos to have an insurance policy if Vega tries to interfere in his matches.

