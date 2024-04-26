4 last-minute predictions for Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles' contract signing on WWE SmackDown - Heel team ambush, swerve on paper, and more

Cody Rhodes' first challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship is AJ Styles. The two talented athletes will battle in the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event in France.

Their massive championship match in France will mark the first time The Phenomenal One and The American Nightmare lock horns in a wrestling ring. Fans are itching with excitement, and they will fortunately receive a preview on SmackDown this week.

WWE has officially announced that Rhodes and Styles will sign the contract for their upcoming clash tonight. Such segments almost always have a couple of twists, and this one will likely be no different.

Let's look at four last-minute predictions for Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles' contract signing on SmackDown.

#4. AJ Styles makes it personal by bringing up Dusty Rhodes

Since Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in April 2022, the family name, pride, and legacy he carries with him have had enormous bearing on his character and rivalries.

The name Dusty Rhodes was brought up several times during Rhodes' program with Seth Freakin' Rollins and The Bloodline, both of which were examples of masterpiece cinematic storytelling. On SmackDown, fans could see The Phenomenal One take a similar route.

Like most others, AJ Styles knew The American Dream. The former WWE Champion even battled Dusty on TNA (fka IMPACT Wrestling) in 2003. Styles was the NWA World Heavyweight Champion then, and he defeated the legendary Rhodes to retain the gold.

By bringing up his win over Dusty, Styles could elevate the program from a simple, respectful title bout to a personal affair with bad blood and animosity.

#3. LA Knight attacks AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes

The Phenomenal One defeated LA Knight to book a date with The American Nightmare at Backlash. However, the win may not have marked the final chapter of the Styles-Knight saga.

Let's not forget that Knight may have been the World Heavyweight Champion today if Styles hadn't flown to Australia to attack 'The Megastar' inside the Elimination Chamber. Therefore, he may return the favor by ruining the contract signing and inserting himself into the mix.

The assault on Rhodes would only strengthen his claim for a title bout. A triple-threat stipulation will add an element of surprise to the Undisputed WWE Championship match since the champion doesn't have to be pinned to lose the belt.

#2. The Phenomenal One adds a special stipulation

Instead of making things unnecessarily physical or extra-emotional, the #1 contender could take a more diplomatic approach to his upcoming title opportunity.

AJ Styles could convince SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis to add a special clause to his Undisputed WWE Title match against Cody Rhodes. The stipulation would state that The Phenomenal One would win the top prize if Rhodes lost via DQ or count-out.

This would remove the champion's advantage and tilt the scales in Styles' favor. Needless to say, Rhodes wants to be a fighting champion, and he would be more than willing to pin The Phenomenal One in the ring. Thus, he would gladly oblige.

#1. The O.C. attacks Cody Rhodes and reunite with AJ Styles

Since returning to TV in December 2023, Styles has walked alone. He has also been incredibly hostile towards his former friends in The O.C., even slapping Karl Anderson.

However, with a massive match coming up soon, the former WWE Champion may turn to his former companions for extra leverage. Enter Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim. The O.C. could take out Cody Rhodes during the contract signing.

The reunion of The O.C. would breathe new life into Gallows and Anderson, who have faltered without Styles. Secondly, the number's game would benefit Styles, getting him closer to the Undisputed WWE Title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback