4 legends who can return to WWE in non-wrestling roles

WWE loves its legends and Hall of Famers. They hold the past in high regard and know how much the superstars of yesteryear connected with fans and critics.

Even today, WWE doesn't shy away from taking trips to the past every now and then. The most brilliant way to do this is by booking these legends in matches with the stars of today. From Trish Stratus to Lita and from 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin to Goldberg, the company knows how to use the big names' star power to drum up interest and nostalgia in the product.

Unfortunately, many of our heroes cannot wrestle like they did in their primes. However, that doesn't mean they can't appear on the shows in some way, shape or form. We present four legends who can return to WWE in non-wrestling roles.

#4. Kurt Angle (Superstar manager)

Kurt Angle's wrestling days may be over, but the man is still plenty charismatic and over with the fans. In the past, he was the RAW General Manager and did a great job at it. He can build on that and manage an up-and-coming superstar.

Angle used to routinely vouch for his kayfabe son Jason Jordan before the storyline was dropped. He could serve as manager for a new superstar and do their mic work for them. Getting the Olympic Gold Medalist's endorsement would elevate anyone's career.

#3. Shawn Michaels (Special Guest Referee)

Shawn Michaels showed in Saudi Arabia that he can go in the ring even at his current age. However, now that he is formally a non-wrestler, we feel he would be an excellent special official when circumstances call for it.

Michaels has already proven his mettle in refereeing. He was the special guest referee for the infamous 'End of an Era' Undertaker versus Triple H match at WrestleMania XXVIII. While his bias saw him superkick The Deadman, he ended up counting the decisive pinfall against his best friend, showing that he was also a man of integrity when it came to it.

#2. Triple H (Commissioner)

Triple H was tragically forced into retirement thanks to his heart problems a few months ago. It was a sad day for wrestling given we'll probably never see him wrestle again. He is currently the Head of Creative, and we wouldn't mind seeing him take his power and bring it directly on-screen.

HHH served as the boss of the WWE shows during his time with The Authority. This time, he could return as a face and serve as the final lawmaker on the show. An honest and virtuous approach could see The Game punish cheating heels, rewarding superstars with momentum and booking matches fans want to see.

#1. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin (General Manager)

With all due respect to people like Adam Pearce, they are solid authority figures, but not memorable ones. The WWE Universe would love someone with an attitude in charge, and there is no one on the planet who suits that description more than 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

Austin's cool demeanor and no-nonsense approach would spike ratings and make shows extra special. He would be a tough but fair man in charge, and someone who would reward deserving superstars with opportunities. The Texas Rattlesnake also has experience doing this kind of job, and will only get better with more exposure.

The best thing about him being the General Manager is that no one will undermine him. Anyone who dares to do it will be flat on their backs courtesy of a Stone Cold Stunner. And that's the bottom line because GM Stone Cold said so.

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far