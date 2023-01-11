WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is a little over two weeks away as the wrestling world gears up for one of the most exciting Premium Live Events of the year. The Royal Rumble will return to the Alamodome in San Antonio for the third time in its prestigious history.

As per tradition, two thirty-person Rumble matches will witness a myriad of surprise returns.

WWE often contacts legends for a one-off appearance in the thirty-man melee. Last year, Shane McMahon returned as the twenty-eighth entrant. In 2021, The Hurricane, Carlito, Kane, and Christian entered the fray. Which stars from the past will participate in this year's edition?

Names like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Booker T, and Bushwhacker Luke have been rumored. Despite the rumors, several legends have hinted that they will not put on their old wrestling boots for the Men's Rumble match. In contrast, others will be prevented from doing so due to the prevailing circumstances.

On that note, let's take a look at 4 WWE legends who will not participate in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

#4 Randy Orton's back surgery will prevent him from wrestling at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Last November, Fightful provided a concerning update on Randy Orton, who has been out of action since May 2022 and even suggested retirement as a real possibility. Orton underwent spinal fusion surgery on his lower back. Although the exact date of the surgery is unconfirmed, The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer claimed that it occurred in mid-November.

Speaking on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle provided detailed insight into the severity of The Viper's injury:

I'll give you an example. Randy Orton just had surgery on his back. He literally couldn't do anything, and this surgery is hopefully saving his career. But that's how much back problems can affect you as a pro wrestler."

A spinal fusion surgery has an estimated recovery time of about six to twelve months. Orton's age and the physicality of his occupation will factor into a full-time recovery.

Considering all the evidence, a surprise Randy Orton return at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is extremely unlikely or borderline impossible. Hence, his fans would have to wait for an extended time to see him in the ring again.

#3 WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat

Ricky Steamboat would turn down a Royal Rumble invite.

In a Bill Apter Exclusive interview, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat discussed a potential Royal Rumble return and an appearance on the 30th Anniversary of RAW in late January.

Steamboat explicitly shut down all voices for a potential one-off appearance in the titular match at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

"I think it's too big of a stage for me. I had a really good showing 9 or 10 years ago ...12 years ago with [Chris Jericho at WWE Backlash in 2009], God bless him. He took care of me. That was really the last Steamboat that people saw .... I felt that was the last time that people saw 70% of the young guy. I could carry my weight, and that's the way I want it. No, Triple H could say, 'We're going to take care of you.' No, to be honest with you, it's just not in the heart anymore."

As surprising as it sounds, the legendary Superstar has never competed in a Royal Rumble match, and fans cannot expect that to change, especially in the 2023 edition.

#2 The Undertaker will probably be backstage for WWE Royal Rumble 2023 but will not wrestle

The Undertaker will be in Texas on the Royal Rumble weekend as he will perform on his "1 deadMAN Show" on January 27, one day from the Rumble in Alamodome. Taker was the twenty-ninth entrant in the 2017 30-man match, which also took place at the same venue.

However, wrestling fans shouldn't expect to see The Phenom in action at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. After a legendary wrestling career, Taker hung up the boots at WrestleMania 36 following a victory over AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match. He has remained faithful to his retirement ever since and broke kayfabe in his emotional Hall of Fame induction speech last year.

The DeadMan seems to have moved on from the ring. He is now simply "Mark"- the man behind The Undertaker. With nothing left to achieve, there is no incentive for Taker to make an in-ring comeback. Thus, he will not compete at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 but will probably be backstage.

#1 WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels is done with in-ring competition.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 takes place in Texas inside the Alamodome, and Stone Cold Steve Austin isn't the only Texan rumored for a grand homecoming. Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels' name has also circulated in the rumor mill, but it will most likely not happen.

HBK officially retired from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 26 after losing his farewell match to The Undertaker. Michaels only stayed true to his retirement for eight years as he returned to team up with Triple H to defeat The Brothers of Destruction at WWE Crown Jewel 2018.

A hefty sum compelled the multi-time World Champion to lace a pair of boots again, a decision he regrets. Mr. WrestleMania now has no desire to return to the ring, and seems fully committed to his backstage NXT role. As such, Shawn Michaels will not wrestle at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

