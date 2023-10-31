4 legends whose combined World Championship reigns are shorter than Roman Reigns' current WWE title run

Roman Reigns has already crossed 1,150 days as the WWE Universal Champion since winning the gold at Payback 2020. The Tribal Chief's ongoing run is a part of history books since he has held the title longer than many WWE legends' combined World Championship reigns.

In this list, we will look at four wrestling legends whose title reigns come up short compared to Roman Reigns' 1000-plus day reign as the WWE Universal Champion.

#4 Randy Orton is a 14-time WWE World Champion

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton is one of the most accomplished wrestlers in history, and his records prove that. He became the youngest World Heavyweight Champion at 24 and has since won gold on numerous occasions.

The Viper is a 10-time WWE Champion, with a combined reign of 680 days. He also secured the World Heavyweight Championship four times, holding the title for 138 days. In total, he has been a World Champion for 818 days in the company.

While Orton is a decorated performer, his combined World Championship reign falls short compared to Roman Reigns' ongoing Universal Championship run.

The Apex Predator has also held the World Tag Team, Intercontinental, RAW Tag Team, SmackDown Tag Team, and United States Championship during his career.

#3 Bret Hart could not reach a thousand days as World Champion

Expand Tweet

Bret Hart was one of the biggest WWE stars in the '90s, holding the World Championship multiple times.

During his active career, he was a fan favorite because of his in-ring skills and his believability as a performer. Besides being a singles star, he was also a part of The Hart Foundation with Jim Neidhart.

The Hitman held the World Heavyweight Champion twice, holding the gold for 55 days. He also secured the WWE Championship five times, with a combined reign of 654 days. In total, he spent 709 days as World Champion.

#2 The Undertaker is a former rival of Roman Reigns

The Undertaker is one of the most iconic characters in sports entertainment history. However, the legend didn't hold championship gold for a long time during his full-time in-ring career.

He is a three-time World Heavyweight Champion with a combined reign of 207 days. He held the WWE Championship four times for a total of 238 days. In total, he was a World Champion for 445 days

#1 Stone Cold Steve Austin is a six-time World Champion

Stone Cold Steve Austin elevated the pro wrestling scene during the Attitude Era due to his brash personality, tough persona, and memorable feud with Vince McMahon.

He is a six-time WWE Champion, holding the title for a total of 529 days. Although incomparable to Roman Reigns, it's still an impressive accomplishment for one of the biggest names in the sport.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here