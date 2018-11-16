4 Legitimate Shockers Triple H Could Be Planning For NXT TakeOver: War Games II

Rimika Saini FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 447 // 16 Nov 2018, 13:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will the Game shock the world?

In what could possibly be one of the greatest TakeOvers in the history of NXT, Triple H and his creative team could be planning something epic for this Saturday.

NXT TakeOver: War Games II features four exceptional bouts, with the more prominent being the War Games match set to be contested between the Undisputed Era and Pete Dunne, Ricochet, and the War Raiders.

There's no denying that these events are designed keeping in mind the taste and the expectations of the audience, with Triple H's incredible wrestling ideology coming into full display.

Over the years, the Game has brought something very special to the canvas with his creative genius in NXT, and while he is dealing with an injury, he could be planning something incredible for this Saturday's event.

With Johnny Gargano working as a heel now, his clash with Aleister Black seems to be the one to look out for. Here are 4 legitimate shockers Triple H could be planning for NXT TakeOver: War Games II.

#1 Pete Dunne turns on Ricochet and joins the Undisputed Era

This could steal the show

A significant reason why this bout is possibly the most anticipated is due to the incredible agility and character these performers have shown throughout their feud.

The Undisputed Era is running riot in NXT and with Triple H being the creative genius behind this force, the Game could possibly take the faction to the next level.

With Pete Dunne and Ricochet already sharing a tumultuous relationship with one another, there's a strong possibility that some miscommunication could coerce them to fight again.

There's no denying that the Bruiserweight works pretty well as a heel than a face, and therefore, screwing his side to join hands with the Undisputed Era could be met with a deafening sound from the crowd.

Just like Roderick Strong, Pete Dunne could align with Adam Cole and propel the faction to unimaginable heights. This betrayal would also open the possibility of a classic 'Ricochet-Pete Dunne' feud, with the former garnering more sympathy and support.

1 / 4 NEXT