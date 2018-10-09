4 lucrative decisions WWE should consider

HBK is geared for a return. What other changes could WWE make this year?

In recent years WWE has presented a plethora of storylines. However, they have not all been positive and engaging.

On Raw, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have seemed the only options for main event matches at PPVs. Whereas on SmackDown Live the WWE Championship picture has been underwhelming. On the other hand, NXT has provided excellent entertainment value, see video below.

Regardless of recent events, WWE is generally performing well. However, other promotions like NJPW and ROH seem to have an edge. Perhaps due to Bullet Club members; Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes. Notwithstanding, the wrestling industry is generally exciting.

Therefore, what could happen if WWE made some much needed decisions? Lets explore some considerations.

#4 Develop the Intercontinental and United States Championships

Shinsuke Nakamura needs a new challenger

The Raw and SmackDown Live brands have interesting ongoing storylines, for example - the break up of Rusev Day. Nevertheless, both shows are poorly making use of their performers.

On Raw, Seth Rollins is the Intercontinental Champion, but is involved with events surrounding The Shield, and on SmackDown Live Shinsuke Nakamura has sporadically defended his United States Championship.

The Intercontinental and United States Championships are integral to their brands. Moreover, it provides a platform to progress to either the Universal Championship on Raw, or the WWE Championship on SmackDown Live. Therefore, building both championships is critical. A lucrative way to build the mid card is to utilise these championships effectively and regularly.

In the course of its history, WWE has utilised open challenges, therefore it benefits WWE to bring these challenges back more often. Firstly it provides opportunities for upcoming performers, and secondly it develops prestige for both championships. Who is next to challenge Seth Rollins on Raw, and Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown Live?

