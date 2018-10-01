4 main events that almost ruined a great PPV

The main event is widely defined as the last and most important match of the card. It is supposed to be the match that is the major selling point. Hence people expect it to be outstanding. The quality of the last match affects the people's perception.

There have been instances where a mediocre PPV was made memorable by its main event - Summerslam 2004 for example. Kane and Matt Hardy had a weird match. John Cena defeated Booker T in an underwhelming bout. Even the triple threat involving three excellent workers in Edge, Chris Jericho, and Batista for the Intercontinental title was below par. But the main event delivered. The world heavyweight championship match between Randy Orton and Chris Benoit was excellent and that elevated that particular Summerslam.

However, there also have been numerous situations where a bad main event almost smeared a solid PPV. In this article, we are taking a look at some those PPVs.

Hell in a Cell 2018

Randy Orton inserted a screwdriver inside Jeff Hardy's earlobe.

Hell in a Cell 2018 was a great PPV. The match card was solid, and the first few matches delivered. Randy Orton kicked off the show in a hell in a cell match against Jeff Hardy. The bout was intense and brutal - quite fitting for a Hell in a Cell match.

The next match was for the Smackdown Live women's championship between Becky Lynch and champion Charlotte Flair. Although this match had its flaws, the booking and storytelling were perfect here. The RAW tag team match was an absolute barn burner - with Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler giving their absolute best. Even with a controversial finish, Samoa Joe - AJ Styles for the WWE championship was outstanding.

However, after that, we started drifting towards the low points of the PPV. The mixed tag team match and RAW women's championship matches were not that good. But the main event for the universal championship was baffling and outrageous.

Brock Lesnar came and interfered causing the match to end in a no result as both of the competitors were rendered unable to continue due to an F5. It was ironical since the guy who officiated the match - Mick Foley was known for his grittiness and determination. The crowd was furious and booed everyone involved in that match.

