4 main roster WWE stars who could appear at NXT Battleground - SmackDown star rumored for change, ex-champion, and more

WWE is in a new era, and for the most part, things are going extremely well. RAW, SmackDown, and NXT are all exciting, and their Premium Live Events are likely of higher and more consistent quality than fans have seen in years.

The promotion's next big Premium Live Event comes from the NXT brand, and it will take place on June 9, 2024. The marquee show will take place live from Enterprise, Nevada, which is a suburb of Las Vegas.

Six matches have been confirmed for the show. This includes a Six-Woman Ladder Match, a bout pitting TNA vs. NXT, Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams, and a half of other intriguing matches. The card is stacked, and the show will surely deliver another memorable night of action.

Still, Shawn Michaels, Ava, and Triple H could have big surprises on the show. More specifically, some main roster talent could potentially come to Nevada and make a statement at NXT Battleground. This article will take a look at some stars from RAW and SmackDown who could show up at Battleground.

Below are four main roster WWE stars who could appear at NXT Battleground:

#4. Zoey Stark could join Shayna Baszler

Zoey Stark is an extremely athletic and talented WWE superstar. She started her career in the Indies and then made a name for herself on NXT, where she held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. The 30-year-old was called up to RAW last year and was briefly aligned with Trish Stratus.

The athletic performer is currently a part of the red brand, where she and Shayna Baszler perform as a tag team.

Shayna Baszler is set to feature at NXT Battleground. The RAW Superstar will go one-on-one with Lola Vice in an NXT Underground Match. Hence, Zoey Stark can possibly mark her presence during the match to aid her tag team partner.

#3. Cedric Alexander deserves more opportunity in WWE

Cedric Alexander is one of the most underrated superstars in recent WWE history. While he had a run as the RAW Tag Team Champion and Cruiserweight Champion many years ago, Alexander has been otherwise lost in the shuffle.

There was hope that the talented performer was finally getting an opportunity when vignettes featuring him and Ashante "Thee" Adonis started to air on WWE TV ahead of WrestleMania XL. Unfortunately, the plans never materialized.

Alexander needs to do something, so a move to NXT could be perfect. Cedric could debut on the brand at NXT Battleground, perhaps by showing up after the Triple Threat Match for the North American Championship between Oba Femi, Wes Lee, and Joe Coffey and challenging the winner.

#2. Tegan Nox would be perfect on NXT

Tegan Nox is another incredibly underutilized talent in the Stamford-based promotion. The SmackDown Superstar came through the ranks via NXT UK, NXT, and the Mae Young Classic and joined the main roster in 2021. The 29-year-old was then quickly drafted away from SmackDown to RAW and promptly released that same year.

Upon Triple H taking over the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, Nox was re-hired by WWE. She has been a member of RAW and SmackDown since then, and while she's had brief television pushes, Nox has mostly been a non-factor, which is quite disappointing.

Despite being underutilized, things may be changing for Nox soon. Reports have recently indicated that The Welsh Wizard could be moving to NXT full-time. If these rumors are accurate, NXT Battleground may be the perfect time and place for her to appear.

#1. IYO SKY clearly wants a change

IYO SKY has been one of the most successful female stars over the past several years in WWE. She is a multi-time Women's Tag Team Champion, a Money in the Bank briefcase winner, and a former WWE Women's Champion. The Genius of The Sky has been quite dominant.

Unfortunately, things haven't been going well for the Damage CTRL member. IYO lost the WWE Women's Championship to Bayley at WrestleMania XL before getting defeated by Lyra Valkyria in the semi-final of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament last month.

In the time since then, IYO has snapped. The former champion unleashed a brutal attack on Valkyria on the recent episode of RAW. It is clear she needs change, so perhaps returning to NXT at the Battleground PLE and challenging the winner of Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez could be the move to get her back on track.

