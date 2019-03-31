×
4 Major Booking Mistakes WWE Must Avoid At WrestleMania 35

Aaron
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
997   //    31 Mar 2019, 03:30 IST

Now that we're a little over one week away from WrestleMania 35, we finally have what looks to be a full card. Of course, one would expect there to be another match added, as Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported on Saturday's instalment of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE and John Cena have agreed on a match for the former sixteen time WWE Champion at the event.

For now, though we only know the matches that have already been announced, so that's all we can go off of.

WWE usually does right by the fans at their biggest show of the year, with a few exceptions. But with the women finally being in the main event, you could argue that this is the most important WrestleMania in recent memory, so the company needs to be on top of their game creatively.

So here are four booking mistakes that Vince McMahon must avoid at his biggest show of the year.

#4 Actually Doing Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

In a vacuum, this match actually makes some sense, as it'll feature a retiring legend going one on one with someone who will probably be in the company for years to come. The only problem is, the younger of the two competitors isn't someone that the fans want to see Angle face in his final match.

On the aforementioned instalment of Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that he was told by people in the company that, while John Cena has a match scheduled for WrestleMania 35, it won't be against Kurt Angle.

If WWE wants to send Angle out on a positive note, then they should have someone notable do a surprise attack on Corbin before the match, thus clearing the way for that person to replace him in the match.

WWE can't actually go through with this match, because the fans in attendance, and likely the fans watching at home, will probably be very annoyed if they do, and that's not how you should send a legend off into retirement.

