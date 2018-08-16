4 Major Surpises That Could Happen At WWE SummerSlam 2018

(Image via WWE)

WWE's annual SummerSlam event will take place this coming Sunday night, August 19, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The show, which will feature 13 matches in total, is expected to be around 6 hours long.

Of the 13 matches, the 4 that seem to have the most interest are the Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, the Intercontinental Championship match between Dolph Ziggler (w/ Drew McIntyre) and Seth Rollins (w/ Dean Ambrose), the Raw Women's Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Alexa Bliss, and the Kevin Owens vs. Braun Strowman match, where Strowman will defend his MITB briefcase against the ex-Universal Champion.

For this article, I wanted to take a closer look at the aforementioned matches, and break down the potential surprises the matches could feature.

One of the most intriguing questions about this year's SummerSlam show is which match will go on last? Of course, most are expecting Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar to be the show's main event, but if that match goes on last, the fans in New York will likely make a joke out of it like they did at WrestleMania.

So, with that in mind, let's get started with the match that could, and in my view, should end u closing the show if WWE wants to end this year's event with a bang.

#4 - Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss Goes On Last

As of this writing, Ronda Rousey could be the most over babyface WWE has, and at the very least she's the most popular female wrestler on the roster, which means that having her win the Raw Women's Championship for the first time will probably get a gigantic response from the live crowd in Brooklyn.

Of course, WWE shouldn't put this match on last if they're planning to have Rousey lose due to outside interference; They probably should put something like AJ vs. Joe on last if that's the case. However, I do think WWE will have Ronda win the title for the first time this coming Sunday night, then have her defend it at the upcoming Evolution pay-per-view.

Simply put, if WWE wants to end the show on a positive note, then ending the show with Rousey winning in its main event is certainly the way to go. One way or another though, I think we're going to see the ex-UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion win her first WWE Title on Sunday night.

