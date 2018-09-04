4 Major WWE Legends Who Could Return In 2018

Aaron H FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7.72K // 04 Sep 2018, 05:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Enter caption

For the most part, when WWE brings back a name from the past for an event like WrestleMania, they do a pretty good job with their storyline despite the fact that some of the fans might resent them for being "part-timers" who only come back for the big shows.

Next year's WrestleMania will be held in the New York market, as it'll take place at MetLife Stadium, which was the site of WrestleMania 29. So, with WWE taking its biggest show of the year to what's always been their home market, you can expect them to include more big names than ever on the show.

As for who WWE will use on the show, well, that at times can be hard to predict. However, next year's WrestleMania will likely see the return of two beloved WWE legends, and it could involve the return of a few more if the aforementioned beloved legends aren't able to have an in-ring role on the show.

So who will WWE bring back for WrestleMania 35 in 2018? Well, here are the best candidates.

#4 Batista

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Batista hasn't been seen on WWE television since June of 2014, where he quit the company following Evolution's loss to The Shield at the previous night's pay-per-view.

It would be quite an understatement to say that Batista's 2014 return didn't go according to plan, as the fans completely rejected it. To put it in perspective, they hated him so much that they chanted for Roman Reigns when they were the last two left in the Royal Rumble match. Granted, it was long before Reigns' big singles push, but it's still shocking, especially when you see how things have turned out, to think that the fans hated someone more than Roman Reigns.

Batista has always said that he wants to have one more match, which would be a retirement match with his mentor Triple H. Of course, a match of that magnitude can only happen at WrestleMania, and now that both Batista and Triple H are approaching 50 years old, the match probably needs to happen sooner rather than later.

1 / 4 NEXT