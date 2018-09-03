4 Major WWE Stars Who Desperately Need To Change Brands

In theory, a brand split in WWE is always a good idea, especially when they have the vast amount of depth on their roster that they currently have. But unfortunately, WWE isn't always the best at getting the most out of their deep roster, as most of the men and women on the roster are marginalized for no apparent reason.

Since the brand split returned back in 2016, the main event scene on both brands has been dominated by the same guys: Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar on Raw, AJ Styles and, well, really anyone else on SmackDown.

Seeing the same person or people in the main event scene over and over again does get a bit old, even if it's someone as good as AJ Styles. Sure, right now he's in an awesome feud with Samoa Joe, but what happens after it ends? Who can he go up against on the blue brand that'd be a new and exciting challenge for him? The only name I could come up with is Daniel Bryan, and it doesn't look like they're doing that match anytime soon.

So, with all that in mind, here are four major WWE superstars who desperately need to change brands.

#4 AJ Styles

AJ Styles has pretty much been the face of WWE's blue brand ever since he debuted in the company back in 2016, and while it's been great to see The Phenomenal One dominate the main event scene on SmackDown, I'm ready to see something completely new.

The best way to get AJ Styles off of SmackDown would be to have him switch brands after he drops the title to Samoa Joe, which I really hope will happen at the Hell in a Cell show. Then, WWE can let Joe carry SmackDown, while AJ tries to climb the ladder on Raw.

With the departure of AJ Styles, the blue brand would need a new top babyface, and that's the perfect spot for Daniel Bryan. Of course, WWE does have a lot of work to do with Bryan to get him to that point, as they've completely botched his return.

