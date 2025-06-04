4 Major WWE Superstars that have been AWOL for more than a year and why

WWE appears to be making some major changes to its product and roster at present. TKO is finally molding the company as per its liking.

The releases of R-Truth, Carlito, and Sarah Logan earlier this week came as a huge shock. However, it seems that this is all part of the changes that the company now wants to make to its product.

While several veterans have been released recently, it's worth noting that there are a handful of stars who haven't wrestled for WWE in more than a year. As of now, their future remains unclear.

#4. Kiana James

Kiana James was promoted to the main roster in 2024, wrestling several matches before suffering a leg injury in June 2024. She was expected to be sidelined for six months, but hasn't returned or wrestled a match since last year.

James has been spotted training with Charlotte Flair and appears to be working her way back to TV, but it's unclear where she will fit in now. The upstart was promoted to the RAW brand last year, but it's unknown if that's where she will return.

#3. Omos

Omos hasn't wrestled on WWE TV since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal ahead of last year's WrestleMania. He isn't injured, but it seems that there are no plans for him at present. Instead, the company has allowed him to wrestle for Pro Wrestling NOAH, where he became GHC Tag Team Champion along with Jack Morris in January.

The Nigerian Giant recently detailed his struggles with health. However, the main issue at present is the lack of creative plans for him.

#2. Tamina Snuka

Tamina Snuka has not wrestled since the Women's Royal Rumble Match in January 2023. It has now been more than two years since she was seen on TV, and at present, it doesn't seem as if there are any plans to bring her back.

Nia Jax disclosed that she returned in the Rumble because she thought it would be Tamina's last. She wanted to wrestle Tamina one last time before her potential retirement. While her status remains unclear, the former Women's Tag Team Champion is still part of the company's roster page.

Tamina has continued to update her social media and has been spotted with fellow stars but hasn't been on TV since 2023.

#1. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar's situation is a little more complex since he hasn't wrestled in almost two years, with his last match being a loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. The former world champion was identified in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE. Hence, the company has been unable to book him.

There was a rumor that he was planned for the 2024 Royal Rumble, but those plans were canceled. Now, it seems that WWE's legal team has to approve any plans to bring him back.

