4 male WWE stars who can enter the 2024 Royal Rumble Match at #1

On January 27, 2024, WWE will present the 37th edition of Royal Rumble, the Premium Live Event that will kick off the Road to WrestleMania 40.

The show's marquee matches will see 30 men and women battle it out in their respective battle royals to be the last person standing. They will aim to book themselves a ticket to the main event of The Show of Shows by winning the high-stakes bout.

While it has always been advantageous to enter the match at number 30, over the years, some performers have entered at number one and won the whole thing. Join us as we look at four male WWE stars who can potentially enter the Royal Rumble match at number one in 2024.

#4 WWE's future arrives

Over the years, the company has used the Royal Rumble match as a way to introduce new and up-and-coming stars to the fanbase. Many NXT performers have previously debuted on the main roster as part of the annual contest.

One performer who seems ready for the main roster in 2024 is former NXT Champion Bron Breakker. The powerhouse has been associated with WWE's third brand for over two years and has accomplished almost everything there is to achieve.

Joining the big leagues as the number one entrant in the Royal Rumble match would be a perfect way to introduce Breakker to new fans.

Speaking to Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Breakker's uncle and Hall of Famer, Scott Steiner, said that his nephew was ready to join either SmackDown or RAW:

"They’re just gonna wait to bring up when the time’s right. It’s better to go up there with a plan in than not. It’s best for him to keep on learning. They’ll know when he’s ready. I think he’s ready now," said Steiner.

It will be interesting to see if the star joins the main roster in 2024.

#3 The Beast makes his return

Expand Tweet

A huge name that many fans would like to see make his return on January 27 is former WWE and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The Beast has not been seen in the ring since August last year when he lost to Cody Rhodes in a hard-fought contest.

Lesnar is certainly no stranger to the Royal Rumble match, having won the prestigious bout first in 2003 and then 19 years later in 2022.

Fans may indeed get to see The Conqueror return as the number one entrant in the match, as recent reports have suggested that Lesnar is "expected" to be back for the Rumble. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

#2 The American Nightmare goes the distance

A top name that fans would like to see back in the main event of WrestleMania is the man who won the Royal Rumble match last year, Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare won the bout from the number 30 spot last year as he earned a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title. However, after losing the championship contest, Rhodes is determined to secure another crack at The Tribal Chief.

Rhodes' plans to win the Rumble may have been hindered as of late after huge returns from both The Rock and CM Punk may entice WWE to give them the two title matches at 'Mania. In a chat with Sports Illustrated, The American Nightmare was asked about potentially missing out on the main event of WrestleMania 40.

"The Rock is The Great One – he’s still electrifying. CM Punk is one of the greatest stars in the history of wrestling. I know what I’m up against. Look at the roster – it’s loaded with stars. But that doesn’t bother me. I’m not flinching. I’m not rooting against anyone else, I’m just working to make it happen. No run lasts forever. I know that. I’ve seen that. So I’m savoring every moment – and I’m working toward accomplishing what’s never been before," Rhodes replied. (H/T Sports Illustrated)

Rhodes might look to enter the match from number one this year instead of number 30 to cement his spot as the top guy in the company.

#1 The Straight Edge star is number one

November 2023 saw the shocking WWE return of CM Punk. The Chicago native made his first appearance for the company in almost a decade.

Having recently declared himself for the Royal Rumble match, many have picked Punk as their favorite to win. He could then go on to face Seth Rollins at 'Mania for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Royal Rumble on January 27 will also mark a decade since he last competed in a WWE ring on television, with his last showing taking place at the 2014 event.

This past Monday on RAW, CM Punk engaged in a war of words with Drew McIntyre and told the former WWE Champion that he nor anyone else would get in his way at the Rumble.

"You can’t stop me from winning the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins can’t stop me from winning the Royal Rumble, Cody can’t stop me from winning the Royal Rumble." (H/T Essentially Sports)

CM Punk could enter the Rumble match at number one and go on to win just to show that he is still The Best in the world.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here