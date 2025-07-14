4 Massive mistakes WWE made at Evolution 2025

WWE Evolution has become one of the most talked-about events of the year, and while many fans and roster members were critical of the build-up to the show, it was able to deliver.

The women proved that they were able to take the ball and run with it last night, and now there is even talk of another Evolution Premium Live Event taking place in the future.

Despite the success, there were many mistakes made throughout the course of the night, and the following list looks at just four.

#4. What was the point in having Bianca Belair as the special guest referee at WWE Evolution?

Bianca Belair was announced as the special guest referee for the No Holds Barred match between Naomi and Jade Cargill a day before the show, and the belief was that she would finally choose a side.

Instead, it seems that she called the match down the middle like any other referee would have and didn't really add anything more to the match. A heel turn has been teased for several months now, and still, WWE didn't opt to pull the trigger. Now Naomi has headed over to WWE RAW, and Bianca could start a story with Cargill if she is finally cleared to return.

#3. Naomi's Money in the Bank cash-in came after she was defeated

Much like Seth Rollins' iconic cash-in from WrestleMania 31, Naomi was defeated less than an hour before she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and came to the ring still covered in blood.

While this added to the massive shock since the WWE Universe believed she was out after getting hit with the Jaded through a table, it was also hard to believe she was still able to run out and deliver her split-legged moonsault and even take out Rhea Ripley while not one hundred percent.

#2. Why were the legends there just to sit at ringside?

Kelly Kelly noted ahead of the show that she turned down the chance to be part of Evolution because she didn't want to sit at ringside. It seems that this was the offer that was handed out to all of the legends who were not already announced for the event.

It seemed a waste that there were no legends in the Battle Royal despite many women, including Melina, Torrie Wilson, and Maryse, all potentially being able to wrestle if the company asked them to.

#1. Where was Lita?

It's always tough for wrestling fans to watch as Trish Stratus returns and is handed accolades and title matches, while Lita becomes a forgotten part of history. Lita was attacked by Stratus, who cost her the Women's Tag Team Championship, and years later, she still hasn't returned to finish the storyline.

Stratus was in a championship match, and Lita could have been the one to turn the tables and cost her. It would have been a perfect way to set up a story for the two women, but instead, Lita wasn't part of the show or even at ringside.

