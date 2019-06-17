4 Matches Announced for WWE Television this week (16/6/19)

Samoa Joe will soon know his challenger for the United States Championship.

Four matches have been confirmed for this week's episodes of WWE television. Matches have been confirmed for Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, 205 Live, and NXT UK. Superstars such as Dolph Ziggler, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, The Miz, Cesaro, Xavier Woods, Jinny, Kae Lee Ray, the Lucha Houseparty, the Singh Brothers, Rhea Ripley, and Nina Samuels will be in action.

On NXT UK, there will be a huge battle royal involving all of NXT UK's women's division to determine who is the number one contender to Toni Storm's NXT UK Women's Championship. There will be a tag team match involving two of 205 Live's premier tag teams on 205 Live. There will be a singles match on SmackDown Live and a fatal five-way match to determine the number one contender for Samoa Joe's United States Championship. More matches for Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, NXT, NXT UK, and 205 Live will likely be confirmed for the show.

#4 NXT UK Women's Championship Number One Contender's Battle Royal: Candy Floss vs Isla Dawn vs Jazzy Gabert vs Jinny vs Kay Lee Ray vs Killer Kelly vs Nina Samuels vs Piper Niven vs Rhea Ripley vs Xia Brookside (NXT UK)

Who will face Toni Storm for the NXT UK Women's Championship?

These ten women will all be competing in a battle royal to determine who will be Toni Storm's next challenger. Toni Storm has been a dominant champion who has already defeated Rhea Ripley, Jinny, and Nina Samuels to retain the NXT UK Women's Championship. She will hope to add another name to that list of women that she has defeated.

Superstars that have not yet received much of an opportunity to compete on NXT UK like Killer Kelly and Candy Floss will likely be hungry to have a great performance in this match. Other women like Jazzy Gabert, Piper Niven, Kay Lee Ray, and Xia Brookside have racked up a few victories on NXT UK but are yet to compete for the NXT UK Women's Championship.

Competeters such as Isla Dawn, inaugural NXT UK champion Rhea Ripley, Jinny, and Nina Samuels will have an opportunity to win the NXT UK Women's Championship and we will soon find out as to who will have the next chance to win the NXT UK Women's Championship.

