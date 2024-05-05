4 matches that should have happened at WWE Backlash France

WWE Backlash 2024 emanated live from Lyon, France, in front of the most energetic and vibrant crowds in recent memory. As for the quality of the historic premium live event, it was generally a well-received show with fine in-ring action and decent storytelling.

However, the short run-time of the show and the lack of depth on the card were intense topics of discussion. Only five matches were contested. Top superstars like Becky Lynch, Gunther, and LA Knight were not utilized on the show.

If only a couple more matches had occurred, the show could have become even more memorable. This would have added more depth to the card and accentuated the energy of the amazing Lyon crowd.

On that note, let's look at four matches that should have happened at Backlash France.

#4. Gunther vs. Sheamus in a First Round match of the King of the Ring tournament

The commentary team took multiple opportunities to hype the next PLE on the calendar, the King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in three weeks. They also announced first-round matches of the King of the Ring tournament bracket that will take place on RAW.

The crowd reacted vibrantly to all the promotional advertisements. However, Gunther vs. Sheamus received the loudest reaction, which begs the question of why WWE did not move up the massive qualifier to Backlash France.

The Ring General and The Celtic Warrior are two of the hardest-hitting men in WWE with undeniable chemistry in the ring. They are also beloved in Europe. At Clash at the Castle 2022, Sheamus and Gunther had the entire stadium on its feet with a hellacious war that was universally hailed.

The match needs no hype, as it would sell itself. Thus, Triple H should have considered booking Gunther vs. Sheamus at Backlash 2024.

#3. Logan Paul (c) vs. Braun Strowman for the United States Championship at Backlash France

If his Instagram activity was any indication, Logan Paul was in France, yet the social media sensation was not used at Backlash 2024 despite the tease.

Although he is a part-timer, WWE ought to use him more frequently at major shows, especially in front of vibrant crowds like Lyon. As for his opponent, Braun Strowman was the ideal superstar.

The Monster Among Men returned on Monday Night RAW this past week and sent the current United States Champion into retreat. WWE could have built up on this angle by booking Strowman against the Maverick in Lyon, France.

With the way the crowd reacted to the entire show, they would have been red-hot for Paul vs. Strowman.

#2. Ricochet (c) vs. Johnny Gargano for the WWE Speed Championship

WWE introduced a new title this week, the Speed Championship, a great throwback to the Cruiserweight Championship belt. Airing exclusively on X/Twitter, WWE Speed features short five-minute contests between high-flying superstars.

Ricochet became the inaugural champion this week by defeating Johnny Gargano in the finals. However, The Future of Flight should have brought the title to Lyon, France, to compete at Backlash.

Although it contradicts the essential concept of WWE Speed, intended for use on X/Twitter, airing a televised rematch of the finals would have been an effective way of introducing the concept to casual fans who only tune in for PLEs.

#1. Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed for the Intercontinental Championship

The most noteworthy exclusion from the card of Backlash France was the potential Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship. The competition for the prestigious belt is incredibly crowded at the moment.

A desperate Chad Gable, willing to go to any length, is eyeing Sami Zayn's belt. "Big" Bronson Reed has also inserted himself into the picture and may have been champion today if Gable had not interfered in his one-on-one bout with Zayn.

This program had the heat and star power to warrant a spot on the card for Backlash France. Needless to say, it would have been an instant classic and will be remembered as a missed opportunity.