4 matches that could steal the show at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will be the first premium live event of the year, and it promises to be a sizzler. There is a lot of hype surrounding the event and for good reason too. Cancel all your plans for January 28 and set aside a few hours for a fantastic watch.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 has five matches on its card at the time of writing, with one episode of SmackDown left. While we are sure more will be added, we doubt that they will have the same level of hype as the confirmed five. From the two titular matches to a mega Undisputed WWE Universal Championship tussle, we can't wait to tune in on Saturday.

However, in our opinion, some contests have more appeal than the others. On that note, we look at four matches that could steal the show at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

#4 On our list of matches that could steal the show at WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss (RAW Women's Championship match)

Bianca Belair will take on Alexa Bliss at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 with her RAW Women's Championship on the line. It should be an interesting matchup with multiple variables, not least of which is Bray Wyatt’s influence over the whole thing.

Bliss has become a different person altogether heading into this contest, with her attitude shift rattling Belair on multiple occasions. The good thing about this match is the unpredictability surrounding it, for we have no idea if the champion will retain or not.

Given the talent of the two women involved, expect a hard-hitting and personal encounter. The EST is the favorite to win, but only just. This is the match where a title change looks likely, so make sure not to miss it.

#3 The Women's Royal Rumble match

The Women's Royal Rumble match is always a blast to watch, and this year's run at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 should be no different. Since its inception a couple of years ago, it has always seen fun sprints, frequent surprise entries, and solid winners. Expect the same for the upcoming edition.

The appeal of the match lies in the multiple possible winners on offer, which is in stark contrast to the men's match. The final stretch of the contest should be an epic battle that summarizes what the Rumble is all about. The likes of Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Asuka, and Raquel Rodriguez are all viable victors.

As such, the Women's Royal Rumble match could be the contest of the night and one that sets the benchmark for its male counterpart to match. If all goes to plan, the latter will have an uphill battle from the get-go.

#2 Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match)

Reigns vs KO should be a classic

This one has explosive written all over it. Roman Reigns will take on longtime foe Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. It is an extremely personal matchup that could be the setting for multiple big things to happen, which makes it one of the prime candidates to steal the show.

Reigns and Owens have never had a bad match, so expectations are already sky-high for their clash on January 28. Throw in the fact that Sami Zayn has his final test to pass, The Bloodline seeking revenge for their beatdown at KO's hands, and the general animosity between champion and challenger, and you have a blockbuster encounter that could become the match of the night.

The Tribal Chief and The Prizefighter will not have an easy ride when it comes to claiming the proverbial award. However, they are frontrunners, and we will be surprised if they end up having anything less than a stellar outing on Saturday.

#1 The Men's Royal Rumble match

The de-facto main event of WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will be the Men's Royal Rumble match. The rumors surrounding the contest alone are worthy of making this the favorite to steal the entire show.

From a certain Electrifying man returning on January 28 to Cody Rhodes becoming Roman Reigns' next challenger, the stage is set for a top-drawer outcome one way or another. We haven't even talked about the rumored 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin appearance and Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley's potential collision inside the ring.

The fallout from the premium live event will no doubt focus on the result of the Men's Royal Rumble match. As such, WWE will do their best to make it the match of the night. We can't wait to see their efforts.

John Cena's dad wants his son to have a massive match at WrestleMania. He spoke about it right HERE

Poll : 0 votes