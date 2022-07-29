4 matches that could steal the show at WWE SummerSlam 2022

The 2022 edition of WWE SummerSlam will kick off this Saturday, July 30th. The show is set to be the biggest premium live event of the year after the critically acclaimed WrestleMania 38. Fans are excited for the event given the match card and the hype surrounding it.

Taking a look at the WWE SummerSlam match card, one can see a couple of high profile matches on it. From Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's Last Man Standing match to a celebrity clash in Logan Paul versus The Miz, the WWE Universe is justified in getting their hopes up. Some matches seem more appealing than the others given the hype surrounding them or the stakes at hand.

We look at four WWE SummerSlam matches that could end up stealing the show and give fans a night to remember this Saturday.

#4. On our list of matches that could steal the show at WWE SummerSlam: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch (RAW Women's Championship match)

This is a safe pick given the talent of the two competitors involved. Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch could have a great match in their sleep. When you factor in the history between them, it could become a show-stealer.

Belair defeated Lynch at WrestleMania 38 to become RAW Women's Champion. However, she will be aware that exactly a year ago at WWE SummerSlam 2021, Big Time Becks squashed her in 26 seconds and took everything away from her.

The latter will only be glad to do it again, which makes this match more dramatic and subsequently a must-watch.

#3. Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Despite being a real-life heel, fans were thoroughly impressed with Logan Paul's performance at WrestleMania 38. He never looked out of place sharing the ring with The Mysterios and The Miz. The latter will face his former partner at WWE SummerSlam this Saturday in what will be Paul's first match as an official superstar.

Miz attacked the YouTuber after their match at WrestleMania with a Skull-Crushing Finale. Since then, Paul has had revenge on his mind and thoughts of destroying The A-Lister come Saturday. Given the unpredictability surrounding the match and the chemistry the two men share, this contest is a left-field option to be the best match of the night.

#2. The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match with Jeff Jarrett as special guest referee)

The Usos versus The Street Profits at Money in the Bank was undoubtedly one of the best matches of the year, never mind the show. It was tag team wrestling at its peak, and even the cheap finish didn't take away from the absolute banger it was.

Jimmy and Jey Uso retained their titles that night thanks to a botched referee call that saw them get the decisive pinfall despite Montez Ford's shoulders being off the mat. This time around, Jeff Jarrett will be officiating things, allowing the two teams to go to war.

The Profits will give it absolutely everything and so will the champions. Throw in some potential Sami Zayn Honorary Uce shenanigans and Jarrett booting him out of the arena, and you have a contest you simply cannot miss.

#1. Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)

This matchup has faced criticism for being too repetitive, and perhaps justifiably so. However, WWE has marketed it as the final encounter between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Given they have never faced each other in a Last Man Standing match, this one could be a firecracker of a main event.

Reigns and Lesnar love battering their opponents silly, and the stipulation is one they will be happy to take advantage of. Fans could see absolute madness in this contest that sees violence in spades and maybe even some crimson. Indeed, if WWE wants it, the TV-14 era could kick off at WWE SummerSlam with this match.

The threat of Theory's Money in the Bank cash-in hovering over it like the Sword of Damocles makes the match even more intriguing. The Tribal Chief and The Beast could end their rivalry on a high note and steal the show. Yeah, and Theory could steal the world championship too.

