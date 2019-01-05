4 Matches that should be added to Royal Rumble card

Royal Rumble 2019 is set to take place in Phoenix!

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view is scheduled for January 27, 2019 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. It is one of the "Big Four" events of WWE and also it will kick off "The Road to WrestleMania" which is four months away.

This event is mostly recognized for its 30-men Royal Rumble match which gives an opportunity to challenge WWE Champion or Universal Champion for a match at WrestleMania. Last year, WWE initiated a similar concept for the women by making the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match which gave a chance to challenge Raw Women's Champion or SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania.

Already, five matches have been official for the pay-per-view, as Braun Strowman will square off against Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles will face Daniel Bryan for WWE Championship, Buddy Murphy will defend his Cruiserweight Championship in a Fatal 4-Way against Akira Tozawa, Kalisto and Cedric Alexander/Hideo Itami.

So, here are predictions for four other matches that should happen at the event...

#4 Bobby Roode and Chad Gable (c) vs. AOP (Raw Tag Team Championship Match)

Bobby Roode and Chad Gable after winning Raw Tag Team Titles.

It was really shocking to witness Bobby Roode and Chad Gable winning Raw Tag Team Titles from AOP two weeks before the TLC pay-per-view. Actually, it was a handicap match since Drake Maverick also participated in the match, Roode pinned him to win the titles.

After losing the titles, AOP never received their rematch, both the teams were not in the TLC card. There was a Fatal 4-Way number one contender's match for the titles on Raw, involving AOP, The Revival, The B-Team and The Lucha House Party.

The Revival was victorious by pinning The B-Team, thus getting a Raw Tag Team Titles opportunity. Roode and Gable successfully defended their titles against the duo, now there is another rematch on the first Raw of 2019.

It is possible that The Revival could win the Raw Tag Team Titles, but AOP still has a remaining rematch which should definitely take place. So, whether it is The Revival or Roode and Gable or both the teams, AOP should face the champs at Royal Rumble.

