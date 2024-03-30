A recent report noted that Triple H was looking to have seven matches for each night of WrestleMania 40. As things currently stand, seven title matches and three non-title bouts have been booked for the Show of Shows thus far.

LA Knight takes on AJ Styles while The Bloodline will participate in two of those non-title contests. The Rock will team up with Roman Reigns in tag team action against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Jimmy and Jey Uso will also square off in one-on-one action.

That leaves four additional matches to be booked if Triple H sticks to 14 contests, as reported. The battle royal will likely take place on SmackDown or the WrestleMania 40 pre-show. The Game should add the next four matches to the card for WrestleMania 40 very soon.

The following are some of the matches that could be booked by the COO, in the days to come:

#4 Challengers for The Kabuki Warriors

Have new challengers emerged for the Kabuki Warriors?

If Asuka is cleared to compete after her recent injury scare, The Kabuki Warriors should defend their titles in Philadelphia. Since Damage CTRL attacked Naomi and Bianca Belair last week, they could feud with Asuka and Kairi Sane at WrestleMania 40.

Naomi left WWE while holding the Women's Tag Team Championship, but that was likely heavily influenced by her tag team partner at the time, Sasha Banks. Without a spot at The Show of Shows at the moment, she could team with Belair to battle the group that has tormented SmackDown for two years.

The EST of WWE possibly needs a break from the singles title picture and competing in the tag team division will accomplish that. It could also provide the spot for a full-blown Belair heel turn on Naomi if the challengers lose.

Match - The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Bianca Belair and Naomi

#3 A Career vs. Hair match to settle a Lucha Feud

Santos Escobar turned on Rey Mysterio after he allowed Carlito to work with the LWO. He was upset because he believed the group was supposed to be about himself and Mysterio. The feud between the two has escalated to the extent that Escobar wants to end Mysterio's time in wrestling, so he could challenge The Master of the 619 to a big match with a major stipulation.

If Mysterio were to put his career on the line, then Escobar would also need to put something on the line that he holds dear too. A mask is usually offered up under such circumstances but Rey isn't going to give up his mask. Escobar has long hair, so a Hair vs. Career match might seem interesting.

Such matches happen frequently in Mexico, so to keep with Lucha tradition, one could be added to the biggest WrestleMania of all time.

Match - Rey Mysterio (Career) vs. Santos Escobar (Hair)

#2 Big E presents Meat Madness

WWE has many big, beefy stars on its main roster. Big E was notorious for always reacting when two big stars collided. He loved the idea of big guys going at it, and we've seen a few of those matches featuring Otis, Ivar, and Bronson Reed.

With Reed missing out on a spot at the Elimination Chamber event, he could be added to the WrestleMania 40 card. The same goes for Bobby Lashley after missing out last year as well.

With Big E joining commentary for the match, WWE should book a four-way match with Reed, Lashley, Otis, and Ivar. It will provide WrestleMania 40 with a completely different match from the rest of the card.

Match - Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Ivar vs. Otis

#1 WrestleMania 40 should be the spot for Jade Cargill's singles debut

On the blue brand's episode last week, WWE announced that Jade Cargill had officially joined the SmackDown roster. She is set to appear on tonight's episode and it could set the tone for her first big match.

Bianca Belair could have opposed Cargill since they shared an iconic moment during the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. That, however, would mean having one of the top performers in the women's division falling to the newcomer.

To keep fans cheering for her, two other women could possibly oppose Cargill. The first being Liv Morgan, who eliminated Cargill in the 'Rumble match, and the other is Nia Jax. Jax went on a rampage after losing big matches. She was also eliminated from the Rumble match by Cargill. The fans would surely enjoy these contests should they be booked in the next few days.

Match - Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax

