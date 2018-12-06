×
4 Matches which could main event WWE TLC 2018

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.07K   //    06 Dec 2018, 15:58 IST

The Miz may not even feature in the pay per view
The Miz may not even feature in the pay per view

WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs will be the final PPV of the year for the WWE and the Creative team have booked several interesting matches for the event.

The match card thus far looks as follows -

WWE Championship -- Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles

Intercontinental Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin (TLC match)

Raw Women's Championship -- Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka (TLC match)

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Bar (c) vs. The Usos vs. New Day

Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

Well, the SmackDown show have quite a credible card for the show, the same cannot be said of the RAW side. They have the same monotonous matches in Finn Balor vs Drew McIntyre and Elias vs Bobby Lashley which we have watched on WWE TV several times.

However, it would be interesting to see which match the WWE Creative team chooses to close the show. Here are the top 4 candidates -

#4 Daniel Bryan (C) vs AJ Styles for the WWE Championship


#GiveTheWWETitleAChance
#GiveTheWWETitleAChance

It's been a long, long time since the WWE Championship was defended in the main event of a pay-per-view and with the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar absent from TLC this could be WWE's best opportunity to let their most prestigious title close the show. Daniel Bryan had featured in the main event of WWE Survivor Series after winning the WWE Championship and he could also boast himself of being a better champion by main eventing the second consecutive pay-per-view.

AJ Styles vs Daniel Bryan could main event any wrestling show on this planet and it would be disappointing to see this match get an unimportant position on the card.



Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
