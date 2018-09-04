Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 matches WWE can book to save Evolution

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
12.64K   //    04 Sep 2018, 01:24 IST
Evolution hasn't been a hot ticket item.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ticket sales for WWE Evolution, the much-promoted first all women's pay per view in the company, have been slow.

It's not a surprise. With the exception of the Mae Young Classic final which features two of the best female wrestlers in the world, the rest of the announced and rumored card doesn't look appealing.

Rather, the event appears to give higher priority to WWE gloating about how great they are instead of actually putting on a show worth seeing. The company seems to have forgotten why women's wrestling was treated as a bathroom break affair until recent times and is doing its best to confirm that impression with this show.

WWE has lost touch with the impetus behind the ballyhooed "women's revolution" in the first place, which was to showcase women's wrestling which could blow the roof off of arenas. The company has the talent to do that. It just needs to give them the platform.

Here are five matches the company can book to turn the situation around and ensure the event won't be a flop.

#1 Interbrand match: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

Asuka vs. Sasha Banks Evolution
This is a rematch we actually want to see.

If the "women's revolution" was truly about putting on the highest quality matches, there are two names that stand out above all others. According to fan ratings on cagematch.net, of the top 25 women's matches of the past five years in WWE, Sasha Banks has been in 10 of them, while Asuka has been in 8. That's an astonishing 18 out of 25 between them. Their match from Raw in January still stands as the best women's match on non pay per view programming this year.

That match should be followed up with a proper pay per view match with no interruptions. There doesn't need to be a big angle involved. WWE should just give them 20 minutes and let them go. It would reinvigorate both of them, particularly with no reliable report of women's tag team titles.

That way, fans would be forced to take interest in the show, because there will be a match guaranteed to blow the roof off the building. At least the Mae Young Classic final would get some proper competition from the main roster.

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
On/off wrestling fan since 1996. A budding copywriter with political experience, I write about persuasion, influence, and masculinity at my blog http://masculineepic.com/ . Uncoincidentally, all of these things are vital in professional wrestling.
