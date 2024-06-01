4 matches WWE could offer Stone Cold for one last return - Dream bout with controversial star, Roman Reigns, and more

WWE has had a lot of legends who helped make the Sports Entertainment juggernaut the company fans know and love it to be today. This includes Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and John Cena, among others.

Arguably the most iconic pro wrestler in the company's illustrious history is Stone Cold Steve Austin. Despite having a short run in the company as a top guy, The Texas Rattlesnake helped elevate the Stamford-based promotion to new heights after previously being in a wrestling recession during the New Generation Era.

Austin unfortunately retired from wrestling back in 2003. While he made occasional appearances after that point, he never had a match again until WrestleMania 38, where he went one-on-one against Kevin Owens. The contest was far better than most fans expected given Austin's age and time away from the industry.

Trending

Fans are still hoping to see Steve return for at least one more bout and many believe if Triple H and company officials were to name the right opponent, a match could take place. This article will look at a handful of performers who could be offered up to Austin for one final bout.

Below are four matches WWE could offer Stone Cold Steve Austin for one last return.

#4. Logan Paul could bump around for Steve Austin

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul is one of the most despised wrestlers in the world. WWE fans hate him courtesy of his cocky attitude and some believe him to be a joke due to being an outsider. Despite that narrative, Paul has proven to be a legitimate force in the ring.

Simply put: the Maverick is not a joke by any means. Not only is he the reigning United States Champion, but he also produces the most viral moments in WWE regularly. Granted, he has not exactly been regularly defending the prized belt.

Still, since Logan is credible and, above all else, a big name, the two linking up would make sense. Beyond that, the Maverick is quite the athlete and could bump around for Stone Cold Steve Austin, which is really all that needs to be done.

#3. CM Punk has wanted to fight Stone Cold for years

Expand Tweet

CM Punk is one of the most controversial names in pro wrestling. He infamously walked out on WWE over a decade ago and was out of wrestling for years afterward. He returned to wrestling through AEW only to be fired by the promotion after some time. Today, the Second City Saint is back home in the biggest company in the wrestling world.

The Best in the World's return to WWE did not quite go as many would have hoped. He was injured during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, which was his first broadcasted bout back. Still, he will likely be returning in the coming months.

Punk has often spoken about his desire to wrestle Stone Cold Steve Austin. Meanwhile, The Texas Rattlesnake has discussed the concept in the past too. The Straight Edge Superstar vs. the beer-drinking Austin would be a great contrast and it could make for a fun feud.

#2. Roman Reigns is the biggest star in WWE today

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns is an icon in pro wrestling. He has been on the WWE roster for over a decade and has main-evented WrestleMania more than just about anybody. He is arguably the biggest wrestling star in modern history.

The Tribal Chief is currently away from WWE television following his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Despite that, "We Want Roman!" chants echo throughout the arena whenever The Bloodline is on-screen showing just how big of a deal Reigns is.

Given that The Tribal Chief is very likely the biggest star in modern wrestling, a clash between him and Stone Cold Steve Austin makes a lot of sense. Beyond that, Roman wrestles with a more methodical style that could lend itself to a match with a legendary performer.

#1. Cody Rhodes and Steve Austin are polar opposites

Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles

While Roman Reigns is the biggest star of the modern era, he is a part-timer. When it comes to full-time WWE performers, Cody Rhodes is the ace of the promotion. He proved that by dethroning Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Since then, The American Nightmare has kept busy. He defeated AJ Styles and thus retained his coveted title at Backlash France. He then managed to replicate that success by defeating Logan Paul at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes could not be more different. Cody is a babyface who tries to always do what is right. Meanwhile, Austin was insanely loved by fans even when he was a heel. The two clashing would make for a fun dynamic, similar to that of Captain America vs. Iron Man or Daredevil vs. The Punisher.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback