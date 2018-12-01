×
4 matches WWE should add to their TLC pay per view

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
579   //    01 Dec 2018, 13:18 IST

We are on the road to TLC.
We are just weeks away from the tenth-annual WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay per view, and this year's show is gearing up to be huge.

We have already been promised a huge not one, but two huge TLC matches, with RAW seeing Baron Corbin face off against Braun Strowman with plenty on the line.

If the Constable wins, he will become the permanent GM of RAW, whilst if the Monster Among Men wins, not only will Corbin lose his power, but Strowman will face Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.

Over on SmackDown, a Triple-Threat TLC match has been announced, between Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

We've also got the WWE Championship match between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles, as well as the RAW Women's Title on the line.

But with so many matches, there are room for some more, and here are four matches the WWE should add to TLC.

#4 The Authors of Pain vs. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable (RAW Tag Team Championships)

Roode hopes to get the upper hand on Monday Night RAW.
Ever since capturing the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships before Survivor Series, AOP have been on an absolute warpath.

Winning against the Bar on the November pay per view, the team have been dominant, though recently came up short against Bobby Roode and Chad Gable.

The feud has stemmed from AOP manager Drake Maverick, and his rather unfortunate incident he suffered at Survivor Series.

Adding this match to TLC could definitely bring some more excitement to the feud, which some fans have been less than sold on, given it stemming essentially from potty humor.

Maybe even adding a stipulation, such as Chairs or a Table could elevate the feud even more.

Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
