4 Matches for WWE Wrestlepalooza That Were Teased on RAW

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has announced IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship as the first match at WWE Wrestlepalooza. La Primera has waited six weeks for her title opportunity after earning the right in a battle royale at Evolution 2025 on July 13.The fallout from Clash in Paris also saw Becky Lynch come face-to-face with CM Punk. She put her hands on The Best in the World, and he held back from retaliating. He did, however, warn her that she'd pay for her actions.After Roman Reigns was written off TV with an attack at Clash in Paris, Jimmy Uso saved Jey from a post-match attack from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in the main event on Monday. WWE teased the next four potential matches for Wrestlepalooza on RAW.#4. AJ Styles Gets Another ShotThe Phenomenal One has been circling Dominik Mysterio and the Intercontinental Championship for a few months. Mysterio's minor injury postponed the match to after SummerSlam.Due to outside interference from El Grande Americano, Styles should get one more shot to win the title fairly. Adam Pearce banned JD McDonagh and Finn Balor from interfering, but he still had help to win.To give the legend a fighting chance, they could have a Steel Cage match, a Street Fight, or ban all outside interference. Styles fighting El Grande doesn't have as much luster as another attempt to win gold.#3. The Kabuki Warriors Go After Tag Team GoldThey didn't mention the champions by name on RAW, but Asuka claimed she and Kairi Sane would be tag team champions as IYO SKY reclaims the Women's World Championship.The Japanese stars defeated the former champions, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, in the opening contest of RAW this week. They're out of the picture for now, leaving an opening for another duo.The Secret Hervice isn't really a threat to tag champs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss despite having the numbers advantage. Since Bliss and The Queen both have won tag gold with Asuka, it seems like the two sides could clash at Wrestlepalooza.#2. The Usos Reunite on RAW against The Vision View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSince Roman Reigns was taken out at Clash in Paris, it meant Jey Uso was down an ally. He's been walking a fine line with other faces like LA Knight and CM Punk, with Reigns telling him to only worry about himself.The Yeet Master put aside issues with Knight for yet another match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, but the result was the same: down on the mat after Spears and Tsunamis.Jimmy Uso came out to make the save this time. With Sami Zayn moving to SmackDown, Big Jim might be moving to RAW to team up with his twin. They could battle The Vision at Wrestlepalooza.#1. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk and Rhea RipleyWhile fans cheer and hope for the return of AJ Lee, it's not a certainty. She could truly be retired from the ring and happy to live her life without returning to the squared circle.Since The Man helped her husband win at Clash in Paris, she could be teaming with him sooner than later. Lynch traded barbs with Punk on RAW before slapping him several times.While Punk held back from retaliating, he promised Lynch would regret putting her hands on him. Earlier in the night, Punk and Rhea Ripley were conversing backstage and appeared to be on the same page.To keep her front and center ahead of Crown Jewel in Perth in October, having her team with The Second City Saint against The Man and The Visionary seems like a big-money match.