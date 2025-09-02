  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk
  • 4 Matches for WWE Wrestlepalooza That Were Teased on RAW

4 Matches for WWE Wrestlepalooza That Were Teased on RAW

By Matthew Serocki
Published Sep 02, 2025 02:48 GMT
CM Punk needs some female backup to deal with Becky Lynch. (Image Credit: WWE on X).
CM Punk needs some female backup to deal with Becky Lynch. (Image Credit: WWE on X).

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has announced IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship as the first match at WWE Wrestlepalooza. La Primera has waited six weeks for her title opportunity after earning the right in a battle royale at Evolution 2025 on July 13.

Ad

The fallout from Clash in Paris also saw Becky Lynch come face-to-face with CM Punk. She put her hands on The Best in the World, and he held back from retaliating. He did, however, warn her that she'd pay for her actions.

After Roman Reigns was written off TV with an attack at Clash in Paris, Jimmy Uso saved Jey from a post-match attack from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in the main event on Monday. WWE teased the next four potential matches for Wrestlepalooza on RAW.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

#4. AJ Styles Gets Another Shot

The Phenomenal One has been circling Dominik Mysterio and the Intercontinental Championship for a few months. Mysterio's minor injury postponed the match to after SummerSlam.

Due to outside interference from El Grande Americano, Styles should get one more shot to win the title fairly. Adam Pearce banned JD McDonagh and Finn Balor from interfering, but he still had help to win.

Ad

To give the legend a fighting chance, they could have a Steel Cage match, a Street Fight, or ban all outside interference. Styles fighting El Grande doesn't have as much luster as another attempt to win gold.

#3. The Kabuki Warriors Go After Tag Team Gold

They didn't mention the champions by name on RAW, but Asuka claimed she and Kairi Sane would be tag team champions as IYO SKY reclaims the Women's World Championship.

Ad

The Japanese stars defeated the former champions, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, in the opening contest of RAW this week. They're out of the picture for now, leaving an opening for another duo.

The Secret Hervice isn't really a threat to tag champs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss despite having the numbers advantage. Since Bliss and The Queen both have won tag gold with Asuka, it seems like the two sides could clash at Wrestlepalooza.

Ad

#2. The Usos Reunite on RAW against The Vision

Ad

Since Roman Reigns was taken out at Clash in Paris, it meant Jey Uso was down an ally. He's been walking a fine line with other faces like LA Knight and CM Punk, with Reigns telling him to only worry about himself.

The Yeet Master put aside issues with Knight for yet another match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, but the result was the same: down on the mat after Spears and Tsunamis.

Ad

Jimmy Uso came out to make the save this time. With Sami Zayn moving to SmackDown, Big Jim might be moving to RAW to team up with his twin. They could battle The Vision at Wrestlepalooza.

#1. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk and Rhea Ripley

While fans cheer and hope for the return of AJ Lee, it's not a certainty. She could truly be retired from the ring and happy to live her life without returning to the squared circle.

Ad

Since The Man helped her husband win at Clash in Paris, she could be teaming with him sooner than later. Lynch traded barbs with Punk on RAW before slapping him several times.

While Punk held back from retaliating, he promised Lynch would regret putting her hands on him. Earlier in the night, Punk and Rhea Ripley were conversing backstage and appeared to be on the same page.

To keep her front and center ahead of Crown Jewel in Perth in October, having her team with The Second City Saint against The Man and The Visionary seems like a big-money match.

About the author
Matthew Serocki

Matthew Serocki

Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.

Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.

During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.

Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications