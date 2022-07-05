4 memorable WWE storylines that were spearheaded by Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon has defined the wrestling industry over the past several decades. His efforts have resulted in WWE being the market giant it is today, with a dominant stronghold over the entire industry.

What sets McMahon apart from traditional entrepreneurs is that he is fully hands-on with his business. In addition to corporate duties, he has repeatedly inserted himself into storylines, feuds, and segments and has done a great job at it. The Mr. McMahon character is one of the company's biggest draws, with there being no chance in hell (get it?) of him not getting a reaction from crowds.

For someone who has been synonymous with the product for decades, there are some memorable parts of McMahon's WWE career that stand out. These storylines were not initially the best ones on offer, but eventually delivered on the entertainment front with aplomb.

On that note, we look at four of the most memorable WWE storylines that were spearheaded by Vince McMahon.

#4 On our list of the most memorable Vince McMahon storylines in WWE: Mentoring Theory

McMahon's liking for Theory has resulted in a great storyline

We'll start with a recent and currently ongoing storyline. Towards the back end of 2021, Vince McMahon wanted to know who stole Cleopatra's Egg gifted to him by The Rock. Theory revealed himself to be the one at fault, and McMahon gifted him a WWE Championship match for him "showing intestinal fortitude".

Despite Theory failing to win the title, McMahon was impressed and continued to give career advice to the youngster. This contributed to the rise of the current United States Champion and his eventual feud with Pat McAfee. He had Vinnie Mac in his corner and was determined not to disappoint him.

McAfee ended up beating Theory at WrestleMania 38, and then proceeded to challenge McMahon to an immediate match. The WWE boss accepted and picked up the victory, showing his mentee how it was done.

He continues to serve as a mentor for Theory, even posing for a selfie after the latter's US title win. We are excited to see where this storyline goes, and who will sever ties with the other first.

#3 Battling God

Yes, you read that right. Vince McMahon has fought many battles over the years, but the one that takes the title for being the most bizarre was his fight against The Almighty himself. And before you say it, no, not Bobby Lashley, but the actual Creator.

Shawn Michaels' born-again Christian portrayal didn't sit well with McMahon. He claimed that while God has created great people, he created superstars like Hulk Hogan and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. He mocked HBK and said that he would beat him, and asked God to punish him on the spot if he was lying. His ego was inflated when nothing happened to him.

However, perhaps he went too far when he made a match pitting himself and Shane McMahon against Michaels and God. Until the match began, the feud was actually pretty funny, but after the final bell rang, it became memorable for the wrong reasons.

Backlash 2006 saw God take to the ring via a spotlight shining across the ramp. It continued to be present in Michaels' corner throughout the match, but predictably never did anything to help his partner. The whole thing was a mess, but memorable? Hell yes!

#2 Battle of the Billionaires

Who can forget the time Vince McMahon and Donald Trump made a hair-versus-hair bet? The two billionaires fighting each other in the ring would have made their feud ten times more memorable, but what actually happened in 2007 was iconic too.

McMahon and Trump chose their respective champions to represent them at WrestleMania 23. The WWE boss chose Umaga while his rival chose Bobby Lashley. The contest spiced up when it was announced that 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin would be the special guest referee.

The match was incredibly chaotic from start to finish and had a ton of interferences. In the end, Lashley beat Umaga and secured Trump the opportunity to shave McMahon's head in front of the whole world. The entire thing was a memorable WWE present that people talk about it through GIFs and memes even today.

#1 The Higher Power mystery

It just had to be this one, right? This storyline was everything the Attitude Era was - chaotic action that didn't always make sense. In 1999, Vince McMahon was forced to ask arch-rival 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin for his help in his fight against The Undertaker and his obsession with his daughter Stephanie.

Undertaker kept on stating every week that he was merely taking orders from a Higher Power. The suspense was building up with each passing day, and it came to a head a couple of weeks later. A hooded figure was present in the ring with the Ministry of Darkness' leader, and fans were sure this individual was the one giving 'Taker his orders.

Mr. McMahon appeared on the Titantron and challenged the Higher Power to reveal themselves. The mystery person obliged and removed their hood, revealing Vince McMahon himself underneath it. It was a terrible and anti-climactic ending, but "IT'S ME, AUSTIN!" lives in the memory of every wrestling fan to this day. Pointless? Yes. Iconic and memorable? Also, yes.

