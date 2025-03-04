4 Mistakes WWE made on the RAW after Elimination Chamber

The RAW after Elimination Chamber kicked off with a bang as CM Punk rushed to the ring to cut a fiery promo. He was clearly on a mission, forgoing his normal pose and signature "It's Clobbering Time" line.

The Best in the World stomped to the ring, cut off his own theme music, and blasted Seth Rollins, The Rock, and John Cena for their actions at the Elimination Chamber.

Lyra Valkyria and the War Raiders successfully retained their titles against Ivy Nile and the Creeds, respectively.

While those decisions were the right calls, there were some noticeable errors. WWE made the next four mistakes on the episode of RAW after the Elimination Chamber PLE.

#4. Technical difficulties with Bron Breakker and Finn Balor

For those with ads on their Netflix experience, the technical side of RAW was disappointing. Finn Balor promised to deal with Bron Breakker following a backstage Judgment Day segment.

When it was time for the showdown, however, Netflix's pacing greatly messed things up. RAW immediately came back from ads with Finn Balor talking to someone in the crowd.

The camera panned up to reveal it was Breakker, who had apparently been interviewed by Jackie Redmond. Many fans didn't see the entire exchange, making it feel like watching a movie that starts in the middle without any setup.

#3. YO SKY doesn't get an entrance for her main event title match

Since Rhea Ripley cost IYO SKY a shot at qualifying for the Elimination Chamber, the latter received a title shot on tonight's RAW. It painted things strangely because if the challenger lost, she'd likely miss out on a featured spot at WrestleMania 41.

The title match closed the show. Michael Cole and the graphics team made a point of saying Ripley had never defeated Sky in their WWE careers. However, when it was time for the actual match, The Genius of the Sky didn't get an entrance.

She only appeared in the ring during the commercial break. Bianca Belair, who was just there to watch after winning the Chamber match, received a full entrance.

WWE badly needs to figure out the entrance/commercial break scenario because it's been wildly inconsistent. Both participants in Championship matches should get televised entrances, even if it's Ivy Nile.

#2. Bianca Belair's demeanor on RAW after a shocking weekend

It's safe to say that the Elimination Chamber was an emotional rollercoaster for Bianca Belair. She saw two of her closest friends clash, with Jade Cargill attacking Naomi before the match even began. Despite all that drama, she still won.

Cathy Kelley attempted to get some thoughts from The EST. However, she refused to comment since she hadn't spoken to either woman since the shocking events. Instead, she chose to concentrate on the main event.

Belair danced out to the ring like she would on any other night. She even dressed like she was on the red carpet of fashion week or an awards show. If she was so emotionally distraught, she should have been more solemn.

She didn't have to curse on RAW like Punk did, but he at least sold his anger. Her whole aura came across like nothing happened over the weekend. She can be happy and sad like she said, but her actions don't match her words.

#1. Not calling a disqualification in the main event

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair had words and a questionable altercation in the main event of RAW. (Image Credit: WWE on X).

IYO SKY upsetting Rhea Ripley to win the Women's World title in the main event was a nice surprise, but it wasn't without controversy. With The EST sitting ringside, something fishy was going to influence the outcome.

That happened after she cheered SKY on to break a 10 count. Ripley got mad at Belair and pushed her down. Belair then pushed Mami back in front of referee Jessika Carr. Carr should have called a disqualification right there but didn't.

Cole justified The EST's interference, arguing that she had every right to push back since Rhea did it first. However, that’s not how it works, especially since it happened in front of a referee. Even claiming she used her discretion isn't a valid excuse.

The no-call will turn the Championship match into a Triple Threat at The Showcase of the Immortals. If others could do what Belair did in the main event of RAW, Judgment Day, and The Bloodline would never have lost a match. Ripley could have received a rematch, even if she lost cleanly to IYO.

