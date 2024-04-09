4 mistakes WWE made on the RAW after WrestleMania: The Rock's inconclusive segment; limited surprises & more

The RAW after WrestleMania is usually one of the most anticipated shows of the year. WWE Superstars can return to the Stamford-based company, like Brock Lesnar in 2012, while others can return from injury.

Other performers can debut for the company and big feuds are often set up for the next premium live event.

WrestleMania 40 was probably the biggest of all time, crowning new champions in Sami Zayn, Bayley, Damian Priest, The Miz & R-Truth, Austin Theory & Grayson Waller, and Cody Rhodes.

While The Show of Shows did not disappoint, the following episode of RAW left some things to be desired. Here are four mistakes WWE made on the red brand after WrestleMania XL.

#4. Where were the surprises and debuts?

Ilja Dragunov showed up on RAW and declared himself for the 2024 WWE Draft.

While both NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov and NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez had winning efforts on RAW, there was a severe lack of huge surprise moments or debuts.

Perez is the top woman in NXT but has appeared in the last two Women's Royal Rumble Matches. Dragunov beat Shinsuke Nakamura during his appearance. Sheamus' return was also shown in a vignette.

Michael Cole used to call the RAW after WrestleMania "Bizarro World" because the crowds were often raucous. The Philadelphia fans were loud at moments but would have gone into a frenzy if someone like MJF debuted to confront Cody Rhodes or someone turned heel.

#3. Jade Cargill did not do much on her RAW appearance

As the three WWE General Managers conversed about the upcoming WWE Draft backstage, Chelsea Green demanded attention. She was not featured at WrestleMania 40 and wanted her moment on RAW.

Adam Pearce agreed that she could have a match but fans knew it would likely be against a formidable opponent. Jade Cargill opposed Green and squashed her rather quickly. It did not showcase much and there were not any storylines built from the match.

Having Nia Jax attack Cargill would have been an easy angle to book since Cargill eliminated Jax from the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Fans would have booed and with that, Jade might have gotten involved in her first singles feud. Instead, she emerged victorious over one of the more underrated workers in the division.

#2. No appearance from Seth Rollins or Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch faced Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch competed at WrestleMania 40. Rollins unfortunately lost both of his fights, falling to The Bloodline on Night One and Drew McIntyre on Night Two of The Show of Shows. Lynch lost to Rhea Ripley in the opening match of WrestleMania 40.

Both The Visionary and The Man are two of RAW's top stars. Yet, neither one appeared or addressed the big losses over the weekend. Performers who lose titles sometimes miss the next show or disappear altogether. Rollins has worked overtime to establish the World Heavyweight Championship and seemed like a good bet to appear.

Seth could have at least appeared to say he was taking some time off to recharge his batteries. Lynch could have also said the same but been attacked by her next probable opponent. The Man could have also petitioned for another shot at Mami's Women's World Championship. However, Rollins or Lynch not appearing on RAW was a mistake.

#1. The Rock's lengthy segment did not accomplish much

As expected, Cody Rhodes kicked off RAW as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He was joined by Triple H. It was when The Rock trotted out that things took a strange turn.

The Final Boss did not speak for almost five minutes, letting the crowd boo him as if he was Dominik Mysterio. When he did speak, it was a bunch of rambling and the same insults directed at fans in attendance.

The endgame was that since The Rock pinned Rhodes on Night One of WrestleMania XL, the former wanted a title shot. The American Nightmare was in the ring for almost the first hour of RAW.

In about half of that time, The Rock did nothing but stand there, swear, hold up his People's Championship, ramble, and deliver his usual lines. The Great One handed something to Rhodes before finally leaving. WrestleMania XL delivered in many ways but the RAW after The Show of Shows did not come close to matching it.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here