SummerSlam will set the tone in WWE for the rest of 2023. Some big names like Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey may step away from the ring following The Biggest Party of the Summer.

If one or both lose their respective matches, the former UFC Champs could disappear. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns also defend their titles against long-time rivals. The Money in the Bank briefcase also looms as Damian Priest isn't booked in a match.

A lot of what happens going forward will depend on SummerSlam and its results. Here are four mistakes that shouldn't be made at The Biggest Party of the Summer in Detroit.

#4 LA Knight shouldn't be booked for the card AND lose

Will LA Knight leave Detroit with a big win?

WWE cannot continue to ignore the fan reaction to LA Knight. He's arguably the most over star in the company and his rise to the top has been organic. Bookers often like to push who they want to rather than who the fans may pick as their favorites.

Knight winning Money in the Bank would have been a widely accepted and popular decision. However, WWE stuck to their guns, opting to have the briefcase potentially tear apart Damian Priest and the Judgment Day.

The reactions to The Megastar only grow louder each week, and the fans aren't going to relent. Knight needs a signature win, and at this point, it should be in the Battle Royal. That win will hopefully lead to a US Title shot or another major opportunity.

#3 Asuka shouldn't lose her title to one of her booked opponents

Asuka won the WWE Women's Title in May. She finally did so after losing to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39. Before that, the latter had a title run of over a year.

Charlotte Flair's title history is common knowledge as she's won a championship in every year of her career. While the reigns have been hit or miss, WWE still loves putting a belt around her waist.

Since both Flair and Belair have already been champs in 2023, there isn't really a need for either to win at SummerSlam. The division needs new feuds at the top. The EST and The Queen can still battle each other in another feud.

If Asuka is going to lose her belt in Detroit, it should only be to a cash-in from IYO SKY. The latter is ready to run with the championship and it will freshen up SmackDown's title scene.

#2 Cody Rhodes can't lose two straight matches to Brock Lesnar

The American Nightmare needs a huge win at SummerSlam.

Brock Lesnar is a part-time star used for big feuds and bigger events like WrestleMania and SummerSlam. After he finishes an angle, he usually takes a hiatus from WWE.

His match with Cody Rhodes in Detroit is the rubber match of their storyline. That likely means The Beat will take time off following the event. That fact, and the idea that Rhodes needs to get back on the title track, means that Cody needs to survive Lesnar at SummerSlam.

He can still undergo a great deal of punishment at Lesnar's hands. When all is said and done, however, The American Nightmare must leave Detroit with a hard-fought victory.

#1 Money in the Bank cash-ins should be teased throughout SummerSlam

Priest is a RAW Superstar and routinely teases cashing in on Seth Rollins. In terms of cashing in on Roman Reigns, there have been little to no efforts. IYO SKY is a SmackDown star and has primarily tormented Asuka. She did have one interaction with Rhea Ripley backstage.

The point is that cash-ins should be teased on both RAW and SmackDown. That goes double on a stage as big as SummerSlam. It doesn't mean that Priest has to cash in, but he should at least appear during or after both title matches.

For SKY, she only has one champion to torment in Detriot. After the debacle of Austin Theory's cash-in last year, both briefcases should be cashed in successfully when the time is right. It may be at SummerSlam or somewhere else.

The winners, however, need to torment the champions available to them at the event. If not, what's the point of saying that cases can be cashed in at any time? Tribal Combat would be a perfect time since there aren't any rules. It would also be unexpected.

