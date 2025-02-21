4 mistakes WWE needs to avoid with The Rock on SmackDown

The Rock will be returning to WWE tonight on SmackDown. This week's edition of the blue brand will air live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Great One appeared on RAW's debut episode on Netflix last month and cut a babyface promo. He also placed the Ula Fala around Roman Reigns' neck after he defeated Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match. There are rumors that the veteran's appearance tonight could be to potentially announce that WrestleMania 42 will take place in New Orleans.

Listed below are four mistakes WWE must avoid with The Rock's return tonight on SmackDown:

#4. The Rock should not cut a heel promo tonight on WWE SmackDown

The Rock made it clear that he was a babyface during his appearance on WWE RAW last month. He was acting friendly with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and showed support for Roman Reigns after the latter won the Tribal Combat Match.

It would not make sense in the storyline if he returned as a heel tonight on SmackDown. The Great One would have to explain why he shared drinks with The American Nightmare last month if he called him out tonight on SmackDown in an adversarial manner.

#3. He should not overshadow Elimination Chamber 2025

The Rock is one of the biggest stars in the business and fans will always appreciate an appearance by him on WWE television. However, the company is in the middle of its build for Elimination Chamber 2025, and there are major WrestleMania implications at the PLE on March 1.

The Brahma Bull should not take the spotlight away from the build for Elimination Chamber tonight on SmackDown. He could make a special announcement and hype up the upcoming PLE during the same promo.

#2. The legend must not make any changes to the Elimination Chamber card

The Rock has a lot of power in the Stamford-based company and is one of the biggest stars on the planet. However, the card for Elimination Chamber has been set, and fans have been following the storylines for weeks ahead of the show.

The 52-year-old does not need to be added to the Men's Elimination Chamber Match at this point, or cause any disruptions to the plans for the PLE in Toronto, Canada. It definitely would not be ideal for the company to have to change storylines around eight days ahead of the upcoming PLE.

#1. He should not be given a WrestleMania match against Cody Rhodes

Jey Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this month and selected World Heavyweight Champion Gunther as his opponent for WWE WrestleMania 41. As of now, the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match will go on to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Show of Shows later this year.

The Rock confronted Cody Rhodes on the RAW after WrestleMania XL and noted that he would be coming for his title when he returned. However, the promotion killed any momentum for that match by having Rhodes and Rocky be cordial with each other last month on RAW. It would not make any sense for The Final Boss to be put in a position to challenge for The American Nightmare's title based on the storyline presented thus far.

