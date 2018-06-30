4 Mixed Tag Teams that will be a treat to watch

If the WWE really digs into the thought of bringing the WWE Women's Tag Team titles back, then it would be a booming idea.

WWE is known for bringing new and fresh content through its storylines and matches, and this idea will be an instant hit because people would like to re-live those historic moments between 1983 and 1989 with this new class of female wrestlers.

It goes without saying that the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles were an instant hit between fans during those days, and the same shall happen this time around too because anything that is compelling or absolutely new is always a best for a business idea.

There won't be many people from the previous era that can share their experiences, but now with the WWE Network, every match will be available for all, for decades and would be an instant classic.

However, if the WWE thinks of it the other way, even mixed tag teams could be a great way to start this idea and if it works well they can switch it to women's division completely.

With that in mind, here's a look at 4 mixed tag teams that will be a treat to watch:

4 Carmella and James Ellsworth

Mella and Ellsworth is Money!

The team of Carmella and Ellsworth worked well in the past too and since Ellsworth's return, the story has been nothing short of fantastic. The man who helped Carmella last year to win the Money in the Bank Contract and recently at the same PPV helped Mella retain her title has been involved in a good storyline.

What if in an attempt to help his buddy Ellsworth, Carmella comes down to the ring and distracts Asuka. This would help us see the chemistry between this team in the ring, as Paige would turn a one on one match into a handicap match and we would get a preview of what's in store for us at Extreme Rules.

While that might be the idea for the moment, it would also be a great way to see if the team of Mella and Ellsworth creates an impact within the WWE Universe. We have seen WWE tryout such options in the past through dark matches and even if it happens in that segment, it isn't a bad idea.