4 Monday Night RAW heels who should have made better decisions

The Reaper FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 451 // 25 Sep 2018, 00:30 IST

As incompetent as Kurt Angle

It is often said that WWE babyfaces make poor choices.

They are easily manipulated by heels, and always betrayed by those that they consider close friends, despite the fact that the entire audience can see said manipulation or betrayal from a mile away.

But what about WWE heels?

They are usually the ones doing the manipulating and betraying, and so are extremely smart. They bend the rules, take every unfair advantage that they can get, and abuse all the power they have.

An excellent example of such a character is The Miz. He is perhaps the most detestable superstar in all of WWE, but constantly gets the better of his opponents and rivals by using his intellect.

Another example is RAW's Commissioner, the Billion Dollar Princess herself, Stephanie McMahon. She is power hungry, unscrupulous, and abuses her authority. She is everything a heel ought to be.

Samoa Joe is currently playing mind-games with AJ Styles on Smackdown Live; invoking Styles’ family in order to throw Styles off his game; as Matt Striker always said, an angry fighter is a sloppy fighter.

However, not all heels are as effective as they might be. This is because, despite their unfair advantages, despite their power, despite their authority, they are not very bright.

WWE babyfaces may make poor choices, but these heels are just as bad, if not worse.

The men on this list would have been far more successful had they just thought about what they were doing. Instead, all of their schemings was for naught.

This is a recent list, so anybody on it has to have proven to be especially incompetent in the very near past.

They include an incompetent General Manager who can’t even cheat properly, a Monster among Men, a prize-fighter who seems to have short-term memory loss, and a tag-team that used to be considered the best on the planet.

