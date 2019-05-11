4 most likely WWE title changes before Money In The Bank 2019

Finn Balor is the Intercontinental champion

The May 13-14 episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown Live will take place in London, England, which can only mean one thing: get ready to see a title change.

During WWE’s last three visits to the UK, there has been a total of three title changes, with the Raw Tag Team titles changing hands on two occasions and the WWE Championship changing hands one time.

In November 2017, Sheamus & Cesaro defeated Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins to win the Raw Tag Team Championship during an episode of Raw in Manchester, England, while the surprises kept coming the next night when AJ Styles won the WWE Championship from Jinder Mahal.

Then, in November 2018, Rollins was forced to defend the Raw Tag Team titles on his own against AOP, resulting in another title change in Manchester.

In those three cases, WWE posted spoiler articles on its website before the pre-recorded shows aired, which presumably means that these title changes are purposely done in order to get more people to watch the show to see how the championship match unfolded.

With WWE's TV ratings in America currently at an all-time non-holiday low, let’s take a look at four of the most likely title changes that we could see on the upcoming episodes of Raw and SmackDown Live.

#4 Women’s Tag Team Championship

The IIconics caused an upset at WrestleMania 35 when they defeated Sasha Banks & Bayley in a Fatal 4-Way match to win the Women’s Tag Team titles.

Since then, Billie Kay & Peyton Royce have appeared on both Raw and SmackDown Live, losing the majority of their non-title matches, and their next set of challengers are yet to be determined.

WWE has announced that Asuka & Kairi Sane will face Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville on the next episode of SmackDown Live, but maybe that advertisement should be taken with a pinch of salt when you consider that around 30 per cent of advertised SmackDown matches do not end up happening.

The only way the Women’s Tag Team titles change hands is if Asuka & Sane defeat The IIconics instead of Rose & Deville on Tuesday, which is unlikely but not impossible.

