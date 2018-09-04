4 Most Underrated Current WWE Women Superstars

Naomi has been waiting for a major push

Women in WWE have finally started gaining the respect that they deserve. Fans have started engaging in their storylines than ever before and it has come so far that there is are reports from Dave Meltzer and what culture that suggests that women may main be headlining WrestleMania 35.

It has not been confirmed right now, but people are thinking about it and this itself proves the changing attitude of people towards women wrestling.

While women revolution has taken a huge leap with the announcement of Evolution, it is a process that started long back in the past and is still going on in the present.

At present, there are wrestlers like Ronda Rousey, the Four Horsewomen (Charlotte, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Becky Lynch), Asuka, who are the face of this reconstruction, but there are others who have an equal part in it but are underrated.

So, here is the list of underrated stars who have great potential and can be in the same league as these above-mentioned wrestlers.

#4 Sonya Deville

She never got to show her potential as a singles competitor to the main roster audience

WWE has always seen Deville as someone who can do best when involved in a tag-team in the main roster.

Since she first joined RAW back in November 2017, she is been with Paige and Mandy Rose as part of the team called Absolution.

After Paige retired as a wrestler, she is teaming up with just Mandy Rose now. She never got to show her potential as a singles competitor to the main roster audience, which she is more than capable of doing.

People who watch NXT has seen her as a singles competitor. During June 2017, she was on a winning streak defeating wrestlers like Lacey Evans, Rachel Evers, Jenna Van Bemel, and Zeda.

She had gained momentum and going by her in-ring skills, it seems like she will be the next face of the company.

She even defeated Ruby Riott in a no holds barred match. Fans were genuinely excited for her main roster debut, but WWE did not use her right.

Now since the Absolution has been broken up and her team with Mandy Rose is not working either, management should give her a singles push. It will be fresh for everyone and fans will enjoy it.

