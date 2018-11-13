4 MVPs from this week's RAW (November 12, 2018)

Balor takes it to the Scottish Terminator on RAW.

Last night, the men and women of Monday Night RAW had their final show, before Survivor Series. Taking place this Sunday at the Staples Center in LA, the show is going to focus on cross-brand competition, with the Superstars of RAW going against the Superstars of SmackDown Live.

With the iconic pay per view just days away, tensions were high last night, with the show ending with an epic invasion from the women of the blue brand, who dominated over their red brand counterparts.

But through all the tension and the epic showdown in the closing moments of the show, there were some Superstars who stood head and shoulders above the rest of their colleagues throughout the show.

Here are the four most valuable players, who shone last night on Monday Night RAW.

#4 Finn Balor

Balor picked up a victory against Dolph Ziggler this week

The Irishman has had an interesting time on RAW in 2018, being prominently featured, yet not holding any championship gold. Failing to capture the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania, Balor bounced back in the Summer, defeating the Constable, Baron Corbin at Summerslam.

The former NXT Champion continued his winning ways this week, as he was able to defeat Dolph Ziggler in singles action, earning the Irish Superstar a spot on team RAW in the Men's traditional Survivor Series elimination match.

This won't be the first time that Balor will take place in the traditional 5-on-5 elimination match, as he represented team RAW last year, working alongside Braun Strowman, Kurt Angle, Samoa Joe and Triple H, in their victorious efforts against Team SmackDown.

Lasting 24 minutes in last year's match, Balor proved himself to be a team player, working well against former friends and enemies. There's no doubt that the inaugural Universal Champion is hoping to have the same success this Sunday at the Survivor Series.

