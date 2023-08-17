4 new members that may join The Judgment Day before 2023 ends

For over a year, The Judgment Day has been one of the most dominant forces in WWE. Consisting of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio, the group is currently the main attraction of Monday Night RAW.

Today, the group is draped in hardware, with Rhea as the Women's World Champion, Damian Priest as Mr. Money In The Bank, and Dominik as the reigning NXT North American Champion.

Whilst the stable has plenty of chemistry as a four, there is always room for expansion, here we will take a look at 4 superstars that may join The Judgment Day before 2023 comes to a close.

#4 - JD McDonagh joins The Judgment Day

In recent weeks the most likely new addition to the faction is JD McDonagh. This past week on Monday Night RAW, the Irishman even acted as a spokesperson for Finn Balor.

It is no secret that he and Balor both share a deep connection, with both beginning their wrestling careers in their home country of Ireland.

Speaking to TV Insider in 2020, JD was asked to give his opinion on Finn, with him stating how he has always looked up to the former Universal Champion.

"He was the best wrestler in Ireland then and probably now," Devlin said of Balor. "He was the person I most aspired to be like. He was always the guy I wanted to measure up to and up with. He went from Ireland to Japan to train, as did I. He went to New Japan Pro Wrestling. I went to Zero-One. He went to the States and WWE. I was a couple of years behind him when WWE signed me. We've been running the same path for a long time." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

#3 - Logan Paul gets even more heat

Today, Dominik Mysterio is undoubtedly the most hated performer in the WWE as The Judgment Day's youngest member barely gets to speak in the ring because of the boos from the fans in attendance.

One star who equally generates a heated response from the audience is Logan Paul. Despite being able to hold his own in the ring, the YouTuber turned pro wrestler constantly reverts to underhanded tactics to win his matches.

Speaking on his IMPAULSIVE this week, Logan pitched an idea for him and Dom to join forces and become the most hated tag team of all time.

"I had a crazy idea recently for Dom because Dom is super heel right now. Dominik Mysterio cannot get a word out. I'm telling you, he lifts the microphone to his mouth and the whole arena (goes) 'boo!' He can’t cut a promo and he plays on it and it’s really working right now, they hate him. Logan Paul, Dominik Mysterio, tag team. The most hated duo of all time, the most hated tag team partners in the WWE just crushing it, running through it cause we have a story arc too. We both did our first WrestleMania together, that was both our first WrestleMania." (H/T f4wonline)

#2 - Ciampa embraces his dark side

One performer that has shown over the years that he is more than willing to do whatever it takes to pick up the win that being Tommaso Ciampa.

The former NXT Champion made a great name for himself in WWE's brand. However, after moving up to the main roster last year, injuries and poor booking has kept him from fulfilling his full potential.

If Ciampa does join The Judgment Day, he, like all the current members, may find a new part of his persona that he did not know even existed.

#1 - A Former WWE Champion joins the faction

Prior to joining The Judgment Day last year, Finn Balor was hell-bent on destroying it as he and AJ Styles formed a duo to take on the faction. However, after admitting defeat, the Irishman joined the group.

Unlike Balor, Styles has not yet succumbed to the allure of The Judgment Day, with him wanting to stay on the righteous path of being a babyface in WWE. However, this could be argued that the past year has been the worst for him, with the creative having very little for him to do.

During a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Finn Balor was asked who he would like to see join The Judgment Day, and he named the Phenomenal One as a potential ally.

"Maybe AJ [Styles] ... We haven't essentially fallen out we're just not on the same page right now, but that could be interesting, bringing AJ in. His work as a heel is, pardon the pun, but phenomenal, right?" (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Only time will tell if The Judgment Day will have additional members in the future.