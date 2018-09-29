4 new storylines to improve SmackDown Live

This feud is going to be interesting.

SmackDown Live has been producing excellent storylines in the last few years. Ever since the brand split, it seems Raw has trailed closely behind the blue brand. However, recently The Shield returned to Raw. Therefore, how can SmackDown match the potential entertainment value which is sure to occur in the near future?

On Raw and SmackDown, current champions have been working similar matches, with storytelling becoming stale. For example, on Raw, the Universal Championship contenders have primarily been Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman. Whereas, on SmackDown Live, Shinsuke Nakamura has battled Jeff Hardy multiple times. However, there is progress, such as the implosion of Rusev Day, see video below.

Let's explore some potential options to improve SmackDown Live storytelling.

#4 R-Truth Challenges for the United States Championship

R-Truth always generates fan interactions

Ron Killings aka R-Truth debuted in 2008 for WWE, and has earned multiple championships. However, he is best known for his storytelling, being arguably the most comedic character in WWE. Recently he returned to SmackDown Live, with a refreshing character alteration, working with Tye Dillinger. Their interactions have been comedic and entertaining.

However, this week on SmackDown Live, R-Truth would progress to a new level of entertainment. Together with Carmella, R-Truth would debut his new segment called Truth TV, see video below. However, The Miz intervened leading to a match with R-Truth. Which ultimately led to The Miz being victorious.

Evidently, R-Truth is far from entering the WWE championship picture. However, his talents are still useful. Therefore, one direction could be challenging for Shinsuke Nakamura's United States Championship. Considering Nakamura's recent defeat of Rusev, he needs a new challenger. Thus pairing Truth with Nakamura could be interesting. Moreover, Dillinger has a history with Nakamura. Could there be an eventual three-way feud? Nevertheless, this is a perfect way to showcase, Truth's talent.

What could we expect from this potential feud?

