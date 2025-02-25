4 new WWE factions that could be formed in 2025

WWE is losing some factions in 2025. Fans have seen The Bloodline nearly dissolve after its members worked and feuded with each other.

Meanwhile, things aren’t looking good for Judgment Day who seem to be falling apart despite their recent WWE Women’s Tag Team Title win. With two top factions nearly out of the way, there could be room to build some new big factions in 2025.

Triple H could look to create dominant factions for both SmackDown and RAW, giving other stars tough competition. This would continue the company’s legacy of building the best factions in the industry.

Check out the four new factions that could be formed in 2025.

#4. Rey Mysterio could give Penta a push on his way out

Rey Mysterio is currently working as part of LWO, but the faction seems to be heading nowhere. Instead, WWE could pair him with Penta to get the final storylines of his career.

Penta and Mysterio could join a returning Malakai Black to form one of the most dangerous factions in WWE. They could go after some top titles, and Triple H could even give Petna and Mysterio a tag team title run.

The faction could end at WrestleMania 42 or 43, where Penta could compete against Rey Mysterio in his retirement match. It could be great to see the two stars perform their hearts out to send the Master of the 619 home.

#3. Finn Balor could get ready for life after Judgment Day

Judgment Day seems to be imploding even though the group recently won a major title. Finn Balor is not happy with Dominik Mysterio and his personal standing in WWE.

The Prince could either get kicked out of the group or leave it himself to turn his luck around. That could see him get back with his former friend AJ Styles.

The two top stars could form a tag team to get into some big matches before JD McDonagh is cleared to return. He could join them to form a major faction that could go after all the men’s titles.

Balor could focus on the Intercontinental Championship till McDonagh returns before going for the tag titles. Meanwhile, AJ Styles could get in contention for the world championship and possibly earn his final top title run.

#2. Kevin Owens could finally make a faction to undo Roman Reigns in WWE

Roman Reigns made several enemies during his tyrant run as The Tribal Chief. His heel character was flawless and made the babyfaces do everything in their power to bring him down.

Currently, many top stars are still bitter at what Reigns and his faction did to them over three years. Fans could see the stars join hands to teach the babyface Roman Reigns a lesson as heels.

Kevin Owens could bring in Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins to join him to make the Undisputed Tribal Chief’s life difficult in WWE. Their partnership could be great for RAW and SmackDown, and fans could get some entertaining storylines out of it.

#1. The Rock could form a dream faction in 2025

The clock is counting down as time nears for Cody Rhodes to make the ultimate decision. The Undisputed WWE Champion could give in to his dark side and sell his soul to The Rock to remain a champion for an extended period.

Elimination Chamber will reveal to fans what Cody has in mind for his future. If he does give in, fans could see The Rock appear on television alongside The American Nightmare for a few dates in 2025.

The Final Boss could also take Roman Reigns under his wing, and have Paul Heyman guide them through to make a dream team. The Rock could pass on the orders through Heyman to have Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes work together as the most star-studded and dominant faction in WWE history.

