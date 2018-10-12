4 non-US stars who could fill the last four World Cup slots at WWE Crown Jewel

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 690 // 12 Oct 2018, 18:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Finn Balor - the luck of the Irish?

The World Cup has been announced by the WWE to determine the best in the world. The tournament is set to take place during the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, and will feature only male superstars.

Even though fans were expecting the WWE to hold a tournament similar to World Cups in other sports, and feature superstars from different nationalities, such has not been the case as yet.

Currently, only superstars from the United States have been added to the tournament, and the four superstars who have already qualified are John Cena, Randy Orton, Kurt Angle, and Jeff Hardy.

We can only hope now that the WWE is going to add superstars from at least 2 or 3 other nationalities to fill the remaining four slots for the tournament. The WWE is not short on international talent, and they can use that to their benefit for the said tournament.

Lets take a look at 4 superstars who can be added to the tournament to make it more interesting and represent different countries to determine the best in the world.

#4 Jinder Mahal

Jinder fits well into the Indian gimmick

Many superstars have seen a rise and fall in the WWE, but only a few have experienced it like Jinder Mahal. The one-time WWE Champion and United States Champion finds himself stuck as a filler on Monday nights at the moment.

Jinder is of Indian heritage, and born in Canada. He can be used by the WWE effectively in the World Cup to raise interest in the new title to determine the best in the world.

India is one of WWE’s largest markets, and Saudi Arabia is also home to a few Indians. Including Jinder in the World Cup will be best for business, and increase the interest in the event and the outcome.

1 / 4 NEXT