4 Not-So-Subtle shots AEW fired at WWE as part of Double or Nothing

Phillipa Marie // 26 May 2019, 18:27 IST

It was quite the night last night for AEW

AEW Double or Nothing took place last night live from Las Vegas and it was an incredibly stacked show that included a number of former WWE superstars. Some of the stand out names obviously included Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Tye Dillinger (who's now known as Shawn Spears), Goldust, Bret Hart, Kenny Omega and even Jon Moxley. The total amount of former WWE stars on the show was 18, but it seems that the subtle digs from AEW to their closest competition didn't stop there.

Of course, Triple H made a dig at All Elite Wrestling as part of the Hall of Fame induction ceremony earlier this year which meant that the company had to balance the playing field by firing a few shots of their own as part of their first official pay-per-view.

These shots were probably not all that subtle at all.

#4. Dean Ambrose is now AEW

Jon Moxley debuted at AEW last night

Dean Ambrose only left WWE at the end of April and merely 25 days after he released the video that teased the return of Jon Moxley he is contracted to AEW. WWE pushed for Ambrose to stay and even gave him one of the best send offs that they have ever given a superstar that refuses to re-sign with the company but it appears that this wasn't enough.

Ambrose interfered in the match between Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho where he delivered the move he made famous on WWE TV called The Dirty Deeds before he went on to destroy both stars.

Ambrose's catchprase before WWE was "Explicit, Mox, Violence" but now he's taking a huge shot at WWE with his new merchandise line "Unscripted, Mox, Violence."

Ambrose showing up in AEW was a huge shock since his wife is still employed by WWE and the company seemingly expected him to return, so keeping his WWE finisher could have been one of strangest moves of all.

