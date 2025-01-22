4 NXT stars who MUST be called up to WWE's main roster soon

Every year, WWE promotes a few NXT stars to the main roster. While post-Royal Rumble call-ups are too common, World Wrestling Entertainment has also introduced the Transfer Window. This allows superstars to move across RAW, SmackDown, and the former black-and-gold brand via negotiations with the general managers of each show.

The decision as to whom gets called up is interesting. Sometimes, stars can be promoted far too early, but at other points, fans are dying for performers on NXT to finally move to RAW or SmackDown.

This article will look at four names from NXT who desperately need to leave the brand. Their departure may be due to their booking or simply because of their long tenure with the brand. Regardless, a call-up is needed.

Trending

Below are four NXT stars who MUST be called up to WWE's main roster soon.

#4. Cora Jade & #3. Roxanne Perez, the duo have been on NXT for long enough

Expand Tweet

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez are a devious duo on WWE NXT. Both women are former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, having held the gold together. Perez is also a former NXT Women's Champion and held the gold until recently falling to Giulia at the New Year's Evil edition of the developmental brand.

While both women are fantastic additions to NXT, they should move up to the main roster soon. In Roxanne's case, in particular, she has done almost everything there is to do, and there won't be much left for her. Cora has more to do, but WWE would still be wise to call both up.

The biggest reason is the longevity of the brand. Roxanne has been on NXT for three years now, and Cora Jade has been around for four years. Developmental likely won't do anything for either one now, so it is time to call them up and let them run wild on RAW and SmackDown. Otherwise, they're just wasting time on NXT.

#2. Trick Williams is spinning his wheels on WWE NXT

Expand Tweet

Trick Williams is one of WWE's most popular stars. He started on NXT as Carmelo Hayes' lackey, but over time, he became his old man and found great success. This includes both the North American Championship and two reigns as the NXT Champion.

The talented performer recently lost the prized NXT Championship to Oba Femi in a Triple-Threat Match featuring Eddy Thorpe. Many WWE fans rightfully assumed this would mean Trick was moving up to the main roster; perhaps it could have been during the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Some of those hopes were seemingly dashed on NXT this week. Trick returned to the show and made it clear he wanted a rematch against Oba Femi. Not only that, but he seemingly set up a feud with Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe, and Tyson Dupont that may indicate he's sticking around for now.

While Trick has been a hit on NXT, he's done everything there is to do, and fans are ready to see him conquer RAW and SmackDown. He should enter the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match and leave the Tuesday night show behind him for now.

#1. Shawn Michaels doesn't know how to utilize Zaria properly

Expand Tweet

WWE saw a trio of fantastic stars make their debut late last year on NXT. Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and the destructive Zaria all popped up within a month or two of each other, and it set the brand ablaze.

Since then, Giulia has become the NXT Women's Champion. Stephanie Vaquer will likely become the Women's North American Champion soon. On the other hand, many believe that WWE and Shawn Michaels, in particular, have oddly mismanaged Zaria.

She has only had a handful of matches on NXT since debuting in October 2024. Perhaps more strange than that, the destructive and intimidating monster hangs around in the women's locker room, breaking up fights. Her aura is being diminished.

While she hasn't been on NXT long, Zaria needs to be called up for the sake of her career. The Heartbreak Kid doesn't seem to have the vision for the Australian powerhouse. However, based on how Triple H books stars such as Rhea Ripley and Penta, the Australian star would be a hit on RAW or SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback