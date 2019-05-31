4 NXT Stars that will win gold by the end of 2019

NXT Championship

NXT has been fantastic for the past few years, and winning gold in NXT has become a lot more prestigious than anything on the main roster, and it's usually a sign of bigger and better things to come for these performers. Whether it's the NXT Tag Team, Women's, North American or the coveted NXT Championship, gold in NXT guarantees that a performer will go on to do great things in NXT, and it's safe to say that the current crop of Champions are in trouble.

While everyone holding gold right now is completely worthy, there is always someone on your heels down in NXT given how deep every division within the brand truly is, and in 2019, it's only a matter of time until we see plenty of new Champions. So without further ado, sit back and read along as we take a look throughout 2019 in NXT, and predict 4 performers that will have gold around their waist by the time the calendar year is done.

#4 Roderick Strong

Roderick Strong

Roderick Strong has seemingly become an outsider in The Undisputed Era recently, and while they've patched things up for now, it's only a matter of time until this thing blows up for good. That shouldn't happen, as these are 4 of the most talented performers in all of WWE, and one way that Roddy can prove he belongs is to capture the NXT North American Championship.

He'll have to get through Matt Riddle to do that, and while Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong isn't as appealing as The Dream's last few bouts, it would be a great one nonetheless. Roddy has failed to capture singles gold in his entire run with WWE, despite how great he's been, and while he may turn on The Undisputed Era to do so, staying with the group is best for NXT, and could see all 4 men with gold wrapped around their waist.

