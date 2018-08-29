4 NXT Superstars with huge potential who were booked poorly on the main roster

Aaron H FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.65K // 29 Aug 2018, 20:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Enter caption

When WWE's developmental brand became hot thanks to the roster's amazing depth, as Kevin Owens, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch, Finn Balor, and many others were all vital to the rise of the brand, fans were chomping at the bit to see some of NXT's brightest stars get their shot on the main roster.

Unfortunately, almost every single NXT call-up, including most of the aforementioned names, are immediately marginalized when they debut on the main roster.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

One thing that I've heard some of the more successful wrestlers say over the years is: "if you can get over in front of a crowd of 10 you can get over in front of a crowd of 10,000." However, if someone is brought up to the main roster and is almost immediately cooled off due to bad booking, company executives explain that just because someone can get over in front of a small audience in NXT doesn't mean that they'll be over on the main roster.

Of course, what else can they say when they book someone so poorly that nobody cares about them anymore? They can't say "it was all our fault," they almost have to blame the talent or the audience because WWE management apparently has a hard time admitting to their own incompetence.

So, with all that in mind, let's take a look at some of the NXT stars who have been ruined on WWE's main roster.

#4 American Alpha

Enter caption

During their time in NXT, American Alpha (Chad Gable and Jason Jordan) were probably the most popular tag team WWE developmental, but that sure changed once the duo was called up to WWE's main roster.

The team did end up being the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, but they didn't have as long of a run as a team because of the big "Jason Jordan is Kurt Angle's son" storyline, which they'll probably try to make us forget about whenever Jordan does return to the ring.

Chad Gable, who could've been an awesome singles wrestler on his own, has pretty much been forgotten about after he was thrown into a tag team with Shelton Benjamin, who has also been completely forgotten about.

Essentially, American Alpha had all of the tools to be successful on the main roster, but aside from letting them win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles for a short period of time, WWE didn't do much of anything to capitalize on the potential of the team.

1 / 4 NEXT