4 NXT superstars that could make the jump to the main roster after SummerSlam

caesaraugustus4 FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 5.93K // 22 Jul 2018, 19:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Aleister Black.

While most of a year's NXT call-ups debut on the main roster after WrestleMania, a few come around the time of the other big four shows, and a smattering almost always shows up after SummerSlam. Following last year's "biggest party of the summer," Bobby Roode and Asuka made their long-awaited debuts, though the latter's was delayed by injury.

Who will come up after this year's edition? Where should they go? And, given this year's dismal track record, should we be worried how they'll be used, if they'll even be used at all?

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

#1 Aleister Black (to SmackDown)

Blue will soon fade to black.

Obviously, Aleister Black is at the top of the list. He participated in a few main roster house shows on the recent European tour and seems to be heading towards the end of his NXT tenure, based on the latest set of tapings(No Spoilers).

He'll take part in a triple threat match at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV featuring Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. It will likely be his memorable NXT swansong. He'd easily be the second strongest NXT call up ever, falling short only of Asuka.

Where should he take that strength? SmackDown is the obvious choice. While there's reason to be concerned as to how much TV time he'll get, he'll fit much better on the blue brand. At the moment, there are only three top singles babyfaces on Tuesday nights - AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, and Jeff Hardy. All of the other top singles contenders - Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev, The Miz, and Andrade "Cien" Almas - are heels. With Jeff Hardy working through an injury and Daniel Bryan's WWE future uncertain, SmackDown's lack of top babyface contenders is even more exposed.

Aleister Black would fit nicely into the babyface group and the show's format would make it less necessary for him to do long promos, which arguably dents some of his mystique.

In contrast, Raw is crowded with babyfaces, and the show's main event is so directionless that it hardly needs another top name.

1 / 4 NEXT