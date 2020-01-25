4 NXT superstars we might see in the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match

Will the Rumble match bask in his glory?

We're now on Royal Rumble eve. Always one of the most fun matches on the WWE calendar (unless it turns into a fiasco like in 2014 and 2015), the mystery of who's about to show up next is one of the key selling points of the contest. Trying to guess is half the fun.

Last year, three NXT superstars (Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and then-NXT man Aleister Black), joined the Royal Rumble match on the men's side.

I expect there to be four or more this time around, with WWE obviously wanting to promote the yellow brand on USA on Wednesdays. With AEW beating NXT in the ratings like clockwork again, expect the incentive to be that much more to make the yellow brand look good. Survivor Series didn't happen the way it did for nothing.

So which NXT superstars are likely to join the clash this time?

#1 Keith Lee

We'll start with the obvious. There has arguably been no one with more momentum in the entire company over the last couple of months than the newly-minted NXT North American Champion.

His stellar performance at Survivor Series began a wave that saw him capture his first WWE gold. It would be foolish for WWE not to take advantage and feature the "Limitless" one on one of its biggest stages.

Keith Lee showing off his unique combination of speed, power, and flexibility in a 320 pound frame is just one of those things that wows you whenever you see it, and it's just the sort of thing you'd want to show off in a venue like Minute Maid park, in one of the most watched matches of the year.

You better look for Keith Lee to appear in the match tomorrow night.

