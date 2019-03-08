4 NXT tag teams who could challenge Sasha Banks and Bayley

The WWE finally gave fans what they've been begging for, and crowned new (not first ever, like they have been saying), WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, and in such a short time, Bayley and Sasha Banks have made the titles important. They've challenged teams from all over the WWE, even appearing at an NXT taping and live event, and it's safe to say that we have plenty of exciting matchups ahead of us.

On the main roster, Riott Squad, The IIconics, Nia and Tamina and other tag teams are chasing the gold, but the new Champs have appeared in NXT, and that signals that truly anyone in the WWE can challenge for these fresh, new Championships.

So today that's what we are going to look at, 4 tag teams from WWE's developmental territory that we can't wait to see step in the ring with the Boss 'N Hug Connection in the near future.

#4 The Four Horsewomen (Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke)

Despite only being on TV to back up Shayna Baszler a short time, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir are arguably the most established team on this list, and being the biggest female heels in NXT, this one obviously makes sense.

Sure, it's not as exciting as the top two potential bouts on this list, but in terms of story (Four Horsewomen vs. Four Horsewomen), this one certainly makes the most sense.

The new Champions have yet to make a formal challenge to anyone in NXT, but given that these two don't have anything to do at NXT Takeover: New York, this one could become a reality quite quickly.

Unfortunately, both of these women are still quite young in wrestling, and the management down in NXT might not trust them on a stage like that yet, but if you want to throw them in the deep end and see how they swim, there's no better duo to do it against than Sasha Banks and Bayley.

