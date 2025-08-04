4 Opponents for Becky Lynch following WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is now over. The two-night event featured multiple massive matches and shockers, including a Money in the Bank cash-in and the return of Brock Lesnar.One of the most intriguing matches of the night was a No Disqualification Match between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria. The Women's Intercontinental Championship was on the line in this highly physical bout.The match featured a wide array of weapons, including kendo sticks, chairs, tables, and even zip ties. It was an extremely hard-fought battle, but in the end, Becky Lynch stood tall. This means that Lyra can no longer challenge for the title as long as The Man holds the gold.So, what's next for the Women's Intercontinental Champion? A new challenger has to step up. This article will take a look at a handful of possible opponents for The Man following her victory at The Biggest Party of the Summer.#4. Bayley has reason to hate Becky LynchBayley is one of the most accomplished athletes in WWE history. She is a multi-time world champion, having won gold on both RAW and SmackDown. Bayley is also a former NXT Women's Champion and a multi-time Women's Tag Team Champion.The Role Model made a splash at SummerSlam, but perhaps not how she intended. Bayley tried to stop Becky Lynch from retaining her title, but instead, she accidentally cost Lyra Valkyria the win. Most believe that the attack was accidental.Now, with Lyra no longer able to compete for the gold, Bayley can pursue the championship. Given that Becky stopped Bayley from making WrestleMania, it could be truly sweet revenge to take a title from The Man. The Role Model and Big Time Becks battling over the championship sounds like incredible television.#3. Jordynne Grace could be called up from WWE NXTJordynne Grace is one of the most accomplished female performers to join WWE in a while. While she hasn't yet won gold in NXT, Grace was the face of the TNA Knockouts division and became known in various promotions around the world.The Juggernaut is currently in a feud with Blake Monroe. The two seemingly bonded on WWE NXT until Blake betrayed Jordynne and cost The Juggernaut the NXT Women's Championship. Since then, Grace has gotten herself in hot water by attacking NXT officials just to try to get at Blake.If Ava wants to get rid of Jordynne, she could be moved to the main roster. Jordynne could debut on RAW and immediately challenge Becky Lynch for the prized title. There is no doubt that the two could put on something special together, given their very different styles. This would be incredible to see.#2. Nikki Bella's plans got disruptedNikki Bella is a WWE Hall of Famer and legend. She is best known for being one-half of The Bella Twins, but Nikki also found success, having held the Divas Championship in the past. She returned to the company this year.Upon returning to WWE on the road to Evolution, fans expected Nikki Bella to clash with Liv Morgan. Unfortunately, The Miracle Kid was injured, which seemingly caused Nikki's plans to change.Since then, Nikki has been somewhat lost in the shuffle. That could change if she decides to pursue singles gold. The Women's Intercontinental Championship wasn't around when Nikki was active, so now is her chance to chase after the gold for the very first time. If nothing else, this would make for a great pivot.#1. Stephanie Vaquer could challenge Becky if she fails at Clash in ParisStephanie Vaquer is the future of WWE. The Chilean star signed with the company last year after appearances in Japan, CMLL, and even All Elite Wrestling. She went on to become the NXT Women's Champion and Women's North American Champion.La Primera has a big match ahead of her. At WWE Clash in Paris, Stephanie Vaquer will be going one-on-one for the Women's World Championship. Naomi retained her title, meaning Naomi and Stephanie will be going at it.Supposing that Stephanie is unable to dethrone Naomi of the Women's World Championship, she could chase a different title. In theory, a new main roster star winning the mid-card title before the world championship makes more sense anyway. Becky vs. Stephanie could be fantastic.